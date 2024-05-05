Enhance your AirPods with these essential accessories [Video]

Aside from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro might be my most used product in the world of Apple products. I use them to work out, for work calls, to walk my dog, to get chores around the house done, and so much more. They work even better with the more Apple products you have because of the magic of auto-switching and continuity. However, as straightforward as AirPods might seem, there are numerous accessories available that can significantly enhance your user experience. Whether it’s protection, improved functionality, or simply keeping them clean, these accessories can make a world of difference.

If you want a hands-on look at each of the products mentioned in this article, be sure to watch our video below!

Depending on who you are, you might think putting a case on an Airpods case might be redundant. I can understand that, but I have found that using a protective case for my AirPods Pro really helps with my quality of life as an AirPods user. Aside from the additional protection from scuffs and dents, I need a case with a clasp to keep the AirPods closed at all times. My daughter loves to open my Airpods and lose each bud. So a clasp is a must! That is where the case by Aulumu comes in clutch!

Specs:

Great protection via solid shell and shock-absorbing

Zinc alloy lock clip to keep Airpods case secured

Comfortable experience with ergonomic design

Removable hook-and-loop lanyard, easy to carry

Precise cutout of speaker and charging port

Visible front LED indicator

Easy-press pairing button

Wireless charging compatible (Not magsafe compatible)

My only gripe with this case is that since it is a tad thicker, the magnets are not strong enough to use with MagSafe charges. But still works with regular wireless charging! I think for less than $35, you cannot go wrong with this case. From the moment you feel it, you know the build quality is great and the clip function is exactly what I was looking for.

Since Airpods, or any earbuds for that matter, are in your ears for hours on end, they will eventually gather some gunk. As someone who needed to desperately clean their AirPods, this AirCare product was a game changer. It provides every tool you would ever need to clean every nook and cranny of your AirPods. It looks like a shorter Apple Pencil with interchangeable tips that allow you to clean different portions of the AirPods and the AirPods Case. Below is a before and after picture of my Airpods after I used the product (you have been warned).

Screenshot Screenshot

Some information to consider:

Safely cleans AirPods & Apple devices

Restores Audio Performance

7 Reusable Custom Cleaning Tools

70% Post-Consumer Recycled Content

Microfiber Carry Pouch Included

Carrying case included

I was extremely impressed with the packaging and the quality of the product; it felt like it was a product that Apple made. This is a perfect gift for any Apple user or a great tool to have in your desk drawer. It is currently available on Amazon for less than $30.

These interchangeable foam tips are made by the same company that made the AirCare 2.0. They are exactly what they sound like. They are replacement ear tips that are made of foam. So, in theory, they provide a better natural seal compared to the default silicon tips that Apple provides.

Heat adaptive formula

Patented ComfortCore

Improved sound attenuation

3 Sizes (S, M, L)

Made from German KRAIBURG TPE

I personally use the medium-sized Apple silicon tips, and the medium KeyBudz fit perfectly. It does provide a more comfortable listening experience, especially for longer listening sessions. It also allows you to use the natural seal to create better noise isolation which has been great. Lastly, the black color gives my AirPods this stormtrooper aesthetic, which I think is cool.

You might be wondering why I am recommending an Apple Watch charger for AirPods. Well, if you have a MagSafe-compatible AirPods case, then any Apple watch charger will also charge your AirPods at full speed! This is just a singular charging puck that has an Apple watch charger that can prop up and lay flat. Its built out of aluminum and has some good heft to it as well.

5W rapid charging

Horizontal and vertical orientations

Aluminum alloy

Includes USB-C Cable

Screenshot Screenshot

For those that want to have a creative wired solution to charge your AirPods, then the inCharge 4 in 1 charging cable is a great solution. It is a short, keychain-style cable that can go anywhere. I always have this on my keys. Due to its modular design it allows you to charge with four different connectors.

USB A to USB C

USB A to Lightning

USB C to USB C

USB C to Lightning

Not only does it support 100W fast charging, so you could charge a MacBook Pro, but it also supports data pass-through. So of course you can use it to charge your AirPods but it can be a solution for multiple use cases!

Screenshot

Final take

Be sure to watch our video here, to see all the other products that we didn’t mention in this post! There are a few more charging solutions that are worth looking into! But again, AirPods have been my favorite Apple product for a long time. So having the correct accessories to maximize its use has always been important to me. What type of accessories do you use with your AirPods if any?