Here are the five new titles coming to Apple Arcade soon

Apple has been into a monthly release cycle for Apple Arcade launches recently and it has just announced what’s on the horizon. At the end of May and into June, we’ll see Where Cards Fall come to Vision Pro, plus Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, Return to Monkey Island+, and more arrive on the platform.

Apple announced the new games and all the details in a Newsroom post:

Apple also shared that new updates are coming to these titles in May:

And in June, these games will see new content:

Check out all the details in Apple’s announcement. And keep up with everything you can play in our complete Apple Arcade guide:

What do you think? Are you excited about any of these upcoming releases? Share your thoughts in the comments!