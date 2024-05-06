Here are the five new titles coming to Apple Arcade soon

Apple has been into a monthly release cycle for Apple Arcade launches recently and it has just announced what’s on the horizon. At the end of May and into June, we’ll see Where Cards Fall come to Vision Pro, plus Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, Return to Monkey Island+, and more arrive on the platform.
Apple announced the new games and all the details in a Newsroom post:
Five new games join Apple Arcade in the next month — Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, Return to Monkey Island+, Tomb of the Mask+, Fabulous – Wedding Disaster+, and Apple Vision Pro spatial title Where Cards Fall. The service introduces players to their next favorite titles while providing new experiences for their go-to games that they enjoy daily, with no ads or in-app purchases.
Release dates
- Where Cards Fall (for Vision Pro) – May 30
- Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse – June 6
- Return to Monkey Island+ – June 6
- Tomb of the Mask+ – June 6
- Fabulous – Wedding Disaster+ – June 6
Apple Arcade updates
Apple also shared that new updates are coming to these titles in May:
And in June, these games will see new content:
- Bloons TD 6+, Crossy Road Castle, Disney SpellStruck, and more.
Check out all the details in Apple’s announcement. And keep up with everything you can play in our complete Apple Arcade guide:
What do you think? Are you excited about any of these upcoming releases? Share your thoughts in the comments!
