Here are the five new titles coming to Apple Arcade soon

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 6 2024 - 7:14 am PT
0 Comments
Apple Arcade May June release

Apple has been into a monthly release cycle for Apple Arcade launches recently and it has just announced what’s on the horizon. At the end of May and into June, we’ll see Where Cards Fall come to Vision Pro, plus Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, Return to Monkey Island+, and more arrive on the platform.

Apple announced the new games and all the details in a Newsroom post:

Five new games join Apple Arcade in the next month — Rabbids: Legends of the MultiverseReturn to Monkey Island+Tomb of the Mask+Fabulous – Wedding Disaster+, and Apple Vision Pro spatial title Where Cards Fall. The service introduces players to their next favorite titles while providing new experiences for their go-to games that they enjoy daily, with no ads or in-app purchases.

Release dates

Apple Arcade updates

Apple also shared that new updates are coming to these titles in May:

And in June, these games will see new content:

Check out all the details in Apple’s announcement. And keep up with everything you can play in our complete Apple Arcade guide:

What do you think? Are you excited about any of these upcoming releases? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Comments

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

