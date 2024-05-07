Apple Store is down ahead of new iPad Pro event

As is tradition, Apple has taken down the Apple Store ahead of its special event, which kicks off at 7 AM PT. The video presentation will see Apple introduce the next-generation iPad Pro, iPad Air, and accompanying new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories.

The iPad Pro is expected to be the star of the show, touting a new OLED display, M4 chip with AI capabilities, a new thinner industrial design and more.

The new announcements will revitalise the iPad product offering, with Apple having not updated any iPad at all in 2023 — a first for the company. The iPad Pro will see its biggest update since the 2018 Face ID redesign.

However, there has been persistent rumors that the new iPad Pro lineup will be getting more expensive. The current 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 and the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1099, for the 128 GB model. The new generation is probably going to up in price by a couple hundred dollars, perhaps with 256 GB as the new lowest base storage.

The iPad Air update is expected to be less dramatic, bringing a performance bump and not much else. Updates to the other iPad models, like the base model iPad and the iPad mini, are not expected to arrive until later in the year.

The new Magic Keyboard is believed to be made mostly of aluminium, and feature a laptop-like function key row and larger trackpad. The new Apple Pencil may sport a new squeeze gesture for quick access to contextual actions.

Stay tuned to 9to5Mac as we bring you full coverage from Apple’s ‘Let Loose’ special event. The announcements kick off at 7 AM PT, with the live video stream expected to last about half an hour.

