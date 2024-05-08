 Skip to main content

You may soon be able to cross-post from Instagram to Threads

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | May 8 2024 - 5:51 am PT
Cross-post from Instagram to Threads | App seen on iPhone screen

Meta is testing a new option which allows users to cross-post from Instagram to Threads. The move is likely intended to boost engagement on the company’s newest social network …

A number of Instagram users reported seeing the option in both iOS and Android apps.

“On my private account, using an Android device, I can see that the ability to post from Instagram to Threads is possible!”

“I noticed I have it as well, I’m on iOS”

“I saw this on Instagram yesterday or my artists account.”

TechCrunch got confirmation from Meta that this is a global test, which is limited to still photos at present.

Meta confirmed to TechCrunch that it is running a global test to let users cross-post images from Instagram to Threads. That means you can’t post Reels to Threads automatically. However, given Instagram’s shift to promoting video, Threads might be a good place to promote your photography.

The company said that this is an opt-in experience, and you can turn it off at any point in time. When users cross-post their Instagram posts, the caption will become text for the Thread post, and hashtags will be converted into plain text.

The company has previously tested cross-posting from Facebook to Threads.

There’s no word yet on when the feature might roll out more widely, assuming it is judged successful.

Photo by Viralyft on Unsplash

