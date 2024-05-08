 Skip to main content

Another smart home company fails, underlines importance of HomeKit or Matter compatibility

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | May 8 2024 - 6:19 am PT
3 Comments
HomeKit or Matter compatibility key as Brilliant switches (shown) under threat

Smart home company Brilliant has announced that it has run out of money, after failing to raise more capital in an attempted funding round.

While its smart home controllers and light switches continue to work for now, there’s no guarantee that will remain the case for long given the lack of either HomeKit or Matter compatibility …

The Verge reports.

Brilliant, maker of smart home controllers and smart light switches, is out of money. CEO Aaron Emigh confirmed in an exclusive interview with The Verge that the company has laid off the majority of its staff, shut down its support center, and is no longer selling its products. However, the company is maintaining its servers, and existing devices are continuing to operate in customers’ homes.

But for exactly how long is a question Emigh couldn’t answer. “Indefinitely, I hope, but ultimately, it’s not in my hands,” he said, explaining that the company has entered an asset sale phase and is looking for a buyer

If the company’s servers go offline, then Brilliant light switches will continue to operate, but you won’t be able to edit existing scenes, create new ones, or add new devices.

That would be a severe blow to customers who have paid a steep price for devices which were marketed as semi-pro kit, with each switch costing between $399 and $549.

Underlines the importance of HomeKit or Matter

It’s not the first time that owners of smart devices have faced the possibility of their devices either being completely bricked, or losing significant functionality, when a company faces financial difficulties.

We’ve written before about these risks, after smart ebike company VanMoof ran into trouble (thankfully resolved).

There’s no perfect solution, as some features may be exclusive to the company’s own app, or require access to the company’s server. But only buying devices which are either HomeKit or Matter compatible will at least ensure that they can’t be bricked if a company goes down. It will always be possible to maintain usage of at least core functionality – including editing and creating new scenes – through Apple’s Home app.

Photo: Brilliant

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

HomeKit

HomeKit

HomeKit is Apple's home automation framework tha…
Matter

Matter

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing