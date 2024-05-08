Following the announcement of new iPads on Tuesday, Logitech today announced a new version of its popular Combo Touch keyboard case for the latest M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro. The accessory works as a great alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard, as it also features a full-size keyboard and multi-touch trackpad.

Logitech Combo Touch for M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro

“Logitech Combo Touch is now available with the redesigned new iPad Air and thin and light new iPad Pro. Made with sustainable and premium materials, the new Combo Touch models are the thinnest and lightest models yet,” the company said in a press release.

For those unfamiliar, Logitech Combo Touch is an iPad case with its own keyboard and trackpad. It stands out due to its versatility as the keyboard is detachable and there is a kickstand that enables multiple modes of use. You can adjust the case to your preferred angle for writing, sketching, reading and, watching videos.

The accessory doesn’t need to be paired and recharged as it uses the iPad’s power through the Smart Connector. It’s worth noting that its keyboard features backlighting and shortcut keys. It also supports Apple Pencil. Logitech has made the accessory thinner and lighter, while it also has the largest trackpad in a Combo Touch case.

The Combo Touch for the new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro is available in both 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, and they come in Graphite (for iPad Pro) and Oxford Grey (for iPad Air).

Prices and availability

Combo Touch for iPad Pro 13-inch: $259.99

Combo Touch for iPad Pro 11-inch: $229.99

Combo Touch for iPad Air 13-inch: $229.99

Combo Touch for iPad Air 11-inch: $199.99

Customers can now order them through the Logitech online store or Apple.com. You can also find Logitech Combo Touch for other iPad models on Amazon.