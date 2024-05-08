New sci-fi show Dark Matter streaming today on Apple TV+

Based on the book by Blake Crouch, Dark Matter is a new sci-fi drama series that starts streaming today on Apple TV+. It is written by the author of the novel, and stars Joel Edgerton in the lead role as Jason.

Jason, a physicist and teacher, is abducted into an alternate reality in which he gets a glimpse of other ways his life could have gone. Intrigue quickly turns to madness, though, and he must find a way back to save his family from himself.

Dark Matter continues Apple’s sci-fi spree, with Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly starring in the lead roles. The story revolves around the many-worlds theory of quantum mechanics, with Jason (Edgerton) seeing how another version of his life unfolds, based on different choices that he made years before.

The first two episodes of Dark Matter season one are available now on Apple TV+. The remainder of the nine-episode season will roll out weekly, with new episodes each Wednesday, with the finale dropping on June 26. So, if you want to binge, wait until then.

Also streaming on Apple TV+ in its entirety today is a new docuseries called Hollywood Con Queen. It explores the fascinating story of a scammer who posed as a female Hollywood executive, promising high-profile projects to up-and-coming talent. They would travel to Indonesia only to find that no such work existed, and they had been spun a tale of lies.

You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app on your device. You can get the app on a variety of platforms including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.