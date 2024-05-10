 Skip to main content

XGIMI offering special Mother’s Day discounts on its 1080p/4K projectors

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 10 2024 - 3:12 pm PT
XGIMI is known for its premium home and portable projectors. With Mother’s Day just around the corner, the company is offering special discounts on its 1080p and 4K projectors, so you can enjoy time with your family watching your favorite movies and shows or viewing photos together with the best image quality.

Buy an XGIMI projector at a discount for Mother’s Day

There are discounts for three of the company’s projectors. One of them is the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro, a portable 1080p projector with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth that runs Android TV, so you don’t need an external device like a phone or computer to use it. It also features built-in 2×8W speakers compatible with Dolby Audio, which deliver immersive sound wherever you are.

Of course, XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro also offers USB and HDMI ports so you can connect external devices to it. You can buy the MoGo 2 Pro in time for Mother’s Day for $449 (down from $499).

For those looking for a more robust solution, the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K achieves 1500 ISO Lumens of brightness, which means it works great during both daylight and night. Another highlight of this model is the Dual 8W sound system from Harman Kardon. It also features two USB ports, two HDMI ports and an Ethernet port.

Just like the portable version, the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K runs Android TV and offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. You can buy it right now for $999, down from $1,299.

And for an ultra premium experience, there’s the XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K, which can project a screen of up to 100 inches. Its 2x12w Harman Kardon sound system brings a movie theater experience to your home. And with 2300 ISO Lumens of brightness, you can use it smoothly in any scenario.

While the regular price of the XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K is $1,699, you can buy it today for $1,599. And by using the code XGIMIHUMAY, you also get a free Projector Stand.

The offers are valid until May 12.

