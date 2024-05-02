Apple Pay promo offers up to 20% off great Mother’s Day gifts

Apple has launched its newest specials when using its payment platform. For Mother’s Day, use Apple Pay to get up to 20% off a range of gifts from flowers, jewelry, chocolate, clothing, gift boxes, and more. Here are the details.

Apple started and shared with users about the Mother’s Day promo in an email today:

Make this Mother’s Day extra memorable when you shop online with these exclusive Apple Pay offers on flowers, chocolates, jewelry, clothing, and gift boxes. Now through May 12.

Apple Pay Mother’s Day promos

As mentioned above, these deals are good through May 12. You can find all the fine print below:

20% off your $125+ online purchase with Apple Pay is valid from May 1, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. PT to May 12, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Eligible on purchases made using Apple Pay and using promo code APPLEPAY at checkout at anntaylor․com. Offer excludes The Preview Collection, the Core Suiting Collection, and the Haven Well Within Collection. Offer excludes shipping and handling, gift cards, and applicable taxes. Apple Pay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. 20% off your purchase with Apple Pay is valid from May 1, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. PT to May 12, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Eligible on purchases made when paying with Apple Pay and using promo code APPLEPAY at checkout at banter․com/applepay or in-store. For web purchases, add promo code in “Shopping Bag” view before checking out with Apple Pay. To redeem offer in-store, show screenshot of promo code to salesperson upon checkout. Offer does not include shipping and handling, gift cards, service fees, extended service agreements, or applicable taxes. May not be combined with other offers. Offer excludes personalized jewelry and piercing earrings. Apple Pay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Extra 10% off your online purchase is valid from May 1, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. PT to May 12, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Eligible on purchases made using Apple Pay and using promo code APPLEPAY at checkout at bouqs․com. Limit one per customer. Offer not valid on subscriptions, subscriptions activation, DIY party boxes, same-day Bouqs, and wedding packages. May only be combined with select offers. Offer excludes shipping and handling, gift cards, and applicable taxes. Apple Pay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. 15% off your purchase is valid from May 1, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. PT to May 12, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Eligible on purchases made using Apple Pay and using promo code APPLEPAY at express checkout at compartes․com. To use Apple Pay, first add items to Bag, select Shopping Bag, and then select Apple Pay at Express Checkout to check out. Offer does not include shipping and handling, gift cards, or applicable taxes. May not be combined with other offers. Apple Pay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. 15% off Eataly Gift Box online purchase using promo code APPLEPAY is valid from May 1, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. PT to May 12, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Eligible on purchases made using Apple Pay and using promo code APPLEPAY at checkout at eataly․com/us_en/nationwide-shipping/gifts/gift-boxes. Offer excludes shipping and handling, gift cards, and applicable taxes. Apple Pay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.