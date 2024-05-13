Apple Music kicks off 10-day ‘100 Best Albums’ of all time countdown

Apple Music is kicking off a 10-day countdown today, during which it will share the 100 Best Albums of all time.

“The list is an editorial statement, fully independent of any streaming numbers on Apple Music — a love letter to the records that have shaped the world music lovers live and listen in,” Apple Music says.

Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s senior director of content and editorial:

“100 Best brings together all the things that make Apple Music the ultimate service for music lovers — human curation at its peak, an appreciation for the art of storytelling, and unparalleled knowledge of music and an even deeper love for it. We have been working on this for a very long time, and it’s something we are all incredibly proud of and excited to share with the world”

The list of the 100 Best Albums was curated by a select group of artists, including Maren Morris, Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, Charli XCX, Mark Hoppus, Honey Dijon, and Nia Archives, as well as “songwriters, producers, and industry professionals.”

Apple Music will reveal 10 albums each day for the next 10 days. Here are the ranks for spots 100-91:

100. Body Talk, Robyn

99. Hotel California, Eagles

98. ASTROWORLD, Travis Scott

97. Rage Against the Machine, Rage Against the Machine

96. Pure Heroine, Lorde

95. Confessions, USHER

94. Untrue, Burial

93. A Seat at the Table, Solange

92. Flower Boy, Tyler, The Creator

91. Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1, George Michael

Apple has also launched a new website dedicated to the 100 Best initiative, counting down the list with unique graphics, social media integration, and more. The company will also host a roundtable on Apple Music that will air globally on Wednesday, May 22.

Any guesses as to who else will earn a spot on the Apple Music 100 Best Albums of all time list? Let us know down in the comments.