Maybe it’s me, or maybe it’s the iPhone 15 Pro, but I finally cracked my first iPhone screen ever. I used my local Best Buy for the repair as they handle authorized Apple repairs. They did a fantastic job, and it was done within a few hours. A few weeks later, after a day of yard work, I noticed a small scratch on my screen. Ugh, right? Thankfully it wasn’t cracked, but I clearly cannot be trusted at this point. I decided to upgrade my iPhone case to one with a built in screen protector. I ended up with the ESR’s iPhone 15 Pro Full-Body Shockproof MagSafe Case.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

This isn’t the first time I’ve used this case, though. When we got my son his first iPhone for Christmas (locked down, of course), I chose this case as it seemed like a great middle ground between minimalism and robust support.

Tempered glass vs. built-in screen protector

In the past, I’ve typically gone with a screen protector made out of tempered class that would work with any case. My last two experiences with them cracked at some point, though. My son has had this case for a few months, and as a teenager, he’s pretty rough on his devices, and it looks brand new.

What I like about this case overall is that it has a screen protector built-in, so it’s one less thing to worry about attaching to my device. It’s built-in from the factory and includes up to 110 pounds of resistance.

Overall protection and MagSafe support with ESR Full-Body Shockproof MagSafe Case

Plenty of cases can provide robust support, but they often come at the expense of pocketability. The ESR Full-Body Shockproof MagSafe Case strikes a nice balance of strong defense for drops, but it is thin enough to fit easily in your pocket.

From an overall support and defense point of view, it has 360° protection with a scratch-resistant acrylic back case with shock-absorbing Air Guard corners and dust shields. Another bonus is that there’s a built-in stand on the camera defense guard, so you can easily watch movies, TV shows, or YouTube videos on widescreen from a great angle.

MagSafe is supported with this case as well. It includes a magnetic ring, fully MagSafe compatibility, and provides 1,500g of holding force to enable a secure lock on all official MagSafe and ESR MagSafe chargers and accessories.

Overall, I love this case, and it’s my new every day carry. It supports MagSafe, includes great drop protection, and has a built-in screen protector.

You can buy it from Amazon or directly from ESR.