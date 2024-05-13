Meta unveils travel mode for using Quest headsets during flights like Vision Pro

Update: Three weeks later, Meta has announced the feature alongside a new partnership with an airline. Original coverage from April 18 below…

Today I learned two things. First, apparently Meta Quest headsets don’t work on planes? I guess Apple knew to prioritize that feature for Vision Pro. And second, support is reportedly on the way. Add this to the list of ways competition from Vision Pro is making Meta Quest 3 a better product.

For April, Meta released software update v64 that makes Quest 3 passthrough more like Vision Pro, users say. Motion blur is more noticeable, but still clarity is increased. Meta has also added support for viewing spatial videos captured from iPhone 15 Pro.

Now Meta may be planning to introduce flight support as soon as v65 next month. Per @Lunayian on X (via Nicholas Sutrich), several code strings reference travel mode for use on a plane.

Early NUX render to introduce "Flight Mode" I found in Meta Quest OS v65 pic.twitter.com/oq2GzCiaZu — Luna (@Lunayian) April 18, 2024

Apple pushes watching movies and TV shows during flights as a key use case for Apple Vision Pro. It’s one of the first things you see at the top of Apple’s website currently.

Surely Meta has taken notice and prioritized travel mode as it positions Meta Quest 3 as a dramatically cheaper solution to Vision Pro with many of the same capabilities.

The most impactful change, however, would be around multitasking. Quest headsets are limited to three app windows at a time right now. Apple Vision Pro has plenty of other limitations, but there’s virtually no limit to how many windows can be placed around a room and used together.

More