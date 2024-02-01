Meta confirms spatial video playback coming to Quest one day before Vision Pro launch

A long, long time ago (last Friday) we shared that Meta appeared to be planning to officially support spatial videos shot on iPhone without workarounds. Now, on the eve of Apple Vision Pro hitting stores, Meta has made it real. Quest headsets will indeed gain spatial support for Apple’s spatial video format.

Meta revealed the news in a change log for its latest Quest software update:

Spatial Video Gallery If you have an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, you can now upload spatial videos to your Quest headset using the Meta Quest mobile app. Sample spatial videos are available for viewing on your Quest headset in the Spatial videos section of the Files app. Spatial video length is limited to 20 minutes.

And while the news is confirmed one day before customers get their hands and faces on Apple Vision Pro, Meta says the update won’t start rolling out for another week.

“These features and enhancements will gradually become available starting the week of February 7, 2024 and will be pushed to Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 headsets,” the company says.

Spatial video capture is supported on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Apple Vision Pro. Playback on an Apple device, however, is limited to Apple Vision Pro hardware.

Last year, Meta preempted the Apple Vision Pro announcement with a pre-announcement for its Meta Quest 3 ahead of its fall launch.

