Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 14 2024 - 3:58 pm PT
Gamma is a free PlayStation emulator available on the iOS App Store

Following changes to the App Store guidelines last month, developers were finally able to release game emulators for iOS – such as the popular Delta. And joining that list now is Gamma, a new PlayStation emulator available on the iOS App Store for iPhone and iPad.

PlayStation emulator ‘Gamma’ now available for iOS

Gamma was developed by ZodTTD, who was known for creating many tweaks and apps (including emulators) for jailbroken iPhones. For instance, even Delta developer Riley Testut praised ZodTTD and said he had already used one of ZodTTD’s emulators as the basis for the first version of GBA4iOS.

When it comes to the new emulator, it’s only compatible with PlayStation 1 games, so don’t even try to run games from newer consoles like PS2 and PS3. At least you can now play classic and iconic games like Gran Turismo and Crash Bandicoot right from your iPhone and iPad just by downloading an app.

With Gamma, players can save and load a game at any point and also synchronize progress to a cloud service. The emulator also supports MFi game controllers and custom skins for those using touch controls. I’ve been trying it out with both my iPhone 15 Pro Max and M2 iPad Pro and the emulator works fine for most games, although I have noticed some audio glitches.

Of course, Gamma doesn’t come with any games included, so getting the ROM of the games you want to play is your responsibility.

Gamma is available for free on the App Store and requires an iPhone or iPad running iOS 15 or later.

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

