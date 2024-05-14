New iPad Pro display struggles to display some shades of blue

The OLED screen is the headline feature of the shiny new iPad Pro, but it seems that a little more software tweaking may be needed. Testing by one reviewer found that the device struggles to display certain shades of blue.

Specifically, HDR highlights are blown out, appearing almost white, in a problem the report says is replicable on the 13-inch iPad Pro …

Reviews praise the new iPad Pro OLED screen

We noted yesterday that the new OLED screen was well received by reviewers.

The Verge review says the OLED panel used by Apple delivers “incredibly vibrant” and “significantly brighter” colors […] Gizmodo describes the new OLED display as “sharper, brighter, and more colorful.” […] Jason Snell described the OLED as “spectacular.”

But there’s a glitch with some blue colors

But iMore found a problem, and says that Apple has confirmed it isn’t just present in their review unit.

In a relatively specific set of circumstances, HDR highlights are blown out on certain blue shades including navy and indigo to a point that they almost appear white on screen. The best way to spot it would be to look at a character wearing a navy blue shirt — the creases appear to shimmer, like a spider’s web placed over the surface; at other times it appears like an inky blob morphing over it […] To see the issue, fire up Netflix and check a Dolby Vision stream of Stranger Things Series 3, Episode 5. Head to the 25 minute mark, a scene of the kids walking down a long tunnel, and check Joe ‘Steve Harrington’ Keery’s shirt.

The good news is that the problem is in software, not hardware, appearing to be an issue with the image-processing engine, so it should be fixable with an iPadOS update.

Apple confirmed that it’s aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

Photo by okeykat on Unsplash