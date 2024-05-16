Curious what display Apple has put in its iPads over the years or the specs your current iPad display has? Read on for the complete iPad display list for the size, resolution, pixels per inch (ppi), brightness, and more that are found on the screen of every iPad model.

iPad has seen quite an evolution over the years when it comes to displays. While Apple started with only a 9.7-inch screen option for the original iPad, now the lineup ranges from 8.3 to 13 inches.

Along with this guide on iPad displays, we’ve got detailed articles on iPad and iPhone RAM, memory, and more:

Ok, here’s the full iPad display list…

iPad display list: Size, resolution, ppi, brightness

Note: An Apple News bug may cause the information below to display incorrectly. Read on 9to5Mac.com for all the details.

13″ M4 iPad Pro display? 13-inch Tandem OLED – 2752 x 2064 resolution – 264 ppi – 1,000-1,600 nits – Ultra Retina XDR display with ProMotion 11″ M4 iPad Pro display? 11-inch Tandem OLED – 2420 x 1668 resolution – 264 ppi – 1,000-1,600 nits – Ultra Retina XDR display with ProMotion 13″ M2 iPad Air display? 12.9-inch LED – 2732 x 2048 resolution – 264 ppi – 600 nits – Liquid Retina display 11″ M2 iPad Air display? 10.86-inch LED – 2360 x 1640 resolution – 264 ppi – 500 nits – Liquid Retina display iPad Pro 12.9″ 5th gen display? 12.9-inch mini-LED – 2732 x 2048 resolution – 264 ppi – 600-1,600 nits – Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion iPad Pro 11″ 3rd gen display? 11-inch LED – 2388 x 1668 resolution – 264 ppi – 600 nits – Liquid Retina display with ProMotion iPad Air 5th gen? 10.9-inch LED – 2360 x 1640 resolution – 264 ppi – 500 nits – Liquid Retina display iPad mini 6th gen display? 8.3-inch LED – 2266 x 1488 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Liquid Retina display iPad 9th gen display? 10.2-inch LED – 2160 x 1620 resolution – 264 ppi – 500 nits – Retina display iPad Air 4th gen display? 10.9-inch LED – 2360 x 1640 resolution – 264 ppi – 500 nits – Liquid Retina display iPad 8th gen display? 10.2-inch – 2160 x 1620 resolution – 264 ppi – 500 nits – Retina display iPad Pro 12.9″ 4th gen display? 12.9-inch – 2732 x 2048 resolution – 264 ppi – 600 nits – Liquid Retina display with ProMotion iPad Pro 11″ 2nd gen display? 11-inch – 2388 x 1668 resolution – 264 ppi – 600 nits – Liquid Retina display with ProMotion iPad 7th gen display? 10.2-inch – 2160 x 1620 resolution – 264 ppi – 500 nits – Retina display iPad mini 5th gen display? 7.9-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina display iPad Air 3rd gen display? 10.5-inch – 2224 x 1668 resolution – 264 ppi – 500 nits – Retina display iPad Pro 12.9″ 3rd gen display? 12.9-inch – 2732 x 2048 resolution – 264 ppi – 600 nits – Liquid Retina display with ProMotion iPad Pro 11″ display? 11-inch – 1792 x 828 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Liquid Retina display with ProMotion iPad 6th gen display? 9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display iPad Pro 12.9″ 2nd gen display? 12.9-inch – 2732 x 2048 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display with ProMotion iPad Pro 10.5″ display? 10.5-inch – 2224 x 1668 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display with ProMotion iPad 5th gen display? 9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display iPad Pro 12.9″ display? 12.9-inch – 2732 x 2048 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display iPad Pro 9.7″ display? 9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 – Retina display iPad mini 4 display? 7.9-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 326 ppi – Retina display iPad mini 3 display? 7.9-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 326 ppi – Retina display iPad Air 2 display? 9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display iPad mini 2 display? 7.9-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 326 ppi – Retina display iPad Air display? 9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display iPad mini display? 7.9-inch – 1024 x 768 resolution – 163 ppi – LCD display iPad 4th gen display? 9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display iPad 3rd gen display? 9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display iPad 2nd gen display? 9.7-inch – 1024 x 768 resolution – 132 ppi – LCD display Original iPad 9.7-inch – 1024 x 768 resolution – 132 ppi – LCD display

What iPad display most surprised you? Or did you find something interesting about how Apple has used displays in iPad over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Data sourced from Apple and Mactracker