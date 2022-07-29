iPad chip list: Here’s what Apple Silicon is in every model

Michael Potuck

- Jul. 29th 2022 9:00 am PT

Curious what chip Apple has put in its iPads over the years or what A or M-series is in your current iPad? What about the chip used in the original iPad? Read along for a look at the complete iPad chip list for what comes in every model going back to 2010.

Apple puts most of its focus on what its devices can do rather than the detailed specs powering them. But a big part of that is making its own SoC (system on chip) for its iPads (and iPhones) that are fine-tuned to work as powerfully and efficiently as possible with iPadOS and iOS. All of that really took off with iPhone and led to A-series chips in iPad as well as M-series Apple Silicon making its way to Mac and iPad.

One example of that impressive hardware/software engineering was in 2019 when the iPhone 11 Pro Max with 4GB RAM beat out the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ which has 12GB RAM in a speed test. The tight integration between iPhone hardware and iOS made up more than an 8 GB memory difference. The same is usually true for iPad and Mac vs Android tablets and PCs too.

iPad Pro 12.9″ 5th gen chip?

Apple Silicon M1 – CPU 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.2 GHz; GPU 8 cores

iPad Pro 11″ 3rd gen chip?

Apple Silicon M1– CPU 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.2 GHz; GPU 8 cores

iPad Air 5th gen chip?

Apple Silicon M1– CPU 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.2 GHz; GPU 8 cores

iPad mini 6th gen chip?

A15 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.2 GHz

iPad 9th gen chip?

A13 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.66 GHz

iPad Air 4th gen chip?

A14 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.0 GHz

iPad 8th gen chip?

A12 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz

iPad Pro 12.9″ 4th gen chip?

A12Z Bionic – 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz

iPad Pro 11″ 2nd gen chip?

A12Z Bionic – 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz

iPad 7th gen chip?

A10 Fusion – 4 cores: 2 performance, 2 efficiency, 2.3 GHz

iPad mini 5th gen chip?

A12 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz

iPad Air 3rd gen chip?

A12 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz

iPad Pro 12.9″ 3rd gen chip?

A12X Bionic – 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz

iPad Pro 11″ chip?

A12X Bionic – 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz

iPad 6th gen chip?

A10 Fusion – 4 cores: 2 performance, 2 efficiency, 2.3 GHz

iPad Pro 12.9″ 2nd gen chip?

A10X Fusion – 6 cores: 3 performance, 3 efficiency, 2.3 GHz

iPad Pro 10.5″ gen chip?

A10X Fusion – 6 cores: 3 performance, 3 efficiency, 2.3 GHz

iPad 5th gen chip?

A9 – 2 cores: 1.85 GHz

iPad Pro 9.7″ chip?

A9X – 2 cores: 2.16 GHz

iPad Pro 12.9″ chip?

A9X – 2 cores: 2.26 GHz

iPad mini 3rd gen chip?

A8 – 2 cores: 1.5 GHz

iPad Air 2nd gen chip?

A8X – 3 cores: 1.5 GHz

iPad mini 2nd gen chip?

A7 – 2 cores: 1.3 GHz

iPad Air chip?

A7 – 2 cores: 1.4 GHz

iPad mini chip?

A5 – 2 cores: 1 GHz

iPad 4th gen chip?

A6X – 2 cores: 1.4 GHz

iPad 3rd gen chip?

A5X – 2 cores: 1 GHz

iPad 2nd gen chip?

A5 – 2 cores: 1 GHz

Original iPad chip?

A4 – 1 core: 1 GHz

iPad internals via iFixit

What iPad chip most surprised you? Or what did you find most interesting about how Apple has used chips in iPad over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our iPad chip list!

Data sourced from The iPhone Wiki and Mactracker

