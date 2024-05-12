Curious what chip Apple has put in its iPads over the years or what A or M-series is in your current iPad? What about the original iPad? Read along for a look at the complete iPad chip list for what comes in every model going back to 2010.

Apple puts most of its focus on what its devices can do rather than the detailed specs powering them. But a big part of that is making its own SoC (system on chip) for its iPads (and iPhones) that are fine-tuned to work as powerfully and efficiently as possible with iPadOS and iOS.

All of that really took off with iPhone and led to A-series chips in iPad then M-series Apple Silicon making its way to Mac and iPad.

iPad chip list: What’s powering each iPad model?

iPad Pro 13″ chip? Apple Silicon M4 – CPU 9 or 10 cores: 3 or 4 performance, 6 efficiency; GPU 10 cores iPad Pro 11″ 7th gen chip? Apple Silicon M4 – CPU 9 or 10 cores: 3 or 4 performance, 6 efficiency; GPU 10 cores iPad Air 13″ chip? Apple Silicon M2 – CPU 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.5 GHz; GPU 10 cores iPad Air 11″ 6th gen chip? Apple Silicon M2 – CPU 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.5 GHz; GPU 10 cores iPad Pro 12.9″ 6th gen chip? Apple Silicon M2 – CPU 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.5 GHz; GPU 10 cores iPad Pro 11″ 4th gen chip? Apple Silicon M2 – CPU 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.5 GHz; GPU 10 cores iPad Pro 12.9″ 5th gen chip? Apple Silicon M1 – CPU 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.2 GHz; GPU 8 cores iPad Pro 11″ 3rd gen chip? Apple Silicon M1– CPU 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.2 GHz; GPU 8 cores iPad Air 5th gen chip? Apple Silicon M1– CPU 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.2 GHz; GPU 8 cores iPad mini 6th gen chip? A15 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.2 GHz iPad 9th gen chip? A13 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.66 GHz iPad Air 4th gen chip? A14 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.0 GHz iPad 8th gen chip? A12 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz iPad Pro 12.9″ 4th gen chip? A12Z Bionic – 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz iPad Pro 11″ 2nd gen chip? A12Z Bionic – 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz iPad 7th gen chip? A10 Fusion – 4 cores: 2 performance, 2 efficiency, 2.3 GHz iPad mini 5th gen chip? A12 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz iPad Air 3rd gen chip? A12 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz iPad Pro 12.9″ 3rd gen chip? A12X Bionic – 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz iPad Pro 11″ chip? A12X Bionic – 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz iPad 6th gen chip? A10 Fusion – 4 cores: 2 performance, 2 efficiency, 2.3 GHz iPad Pro 12.9″ 2nd gen chip? A10X Fusion – 6 cores: 3 performance, 3 efficiency, 2.3 GHz iPad Pro 10.5″ gen chip? A10X Fusion – 6 cores: 3 performance, 3 efficiency, 2.3 GHz iPad 5th gen chip? A9 – 2 cores: 1.85 GHz iPad Pro 9.7″ chip? A9X – 2 cores: 2.16 GHz iPad Pro 12.9″ chip? A9X – 2 cores: 2.26 GHz iPad mini 3rd gen chip? A8 – 2 cores: 1.5 GHz iPad Air 2nd gen chip? A8X – 3 cores: 1.5 GHz iPad mini 2nd gen chip? A7 – 2 cores: 1.3 GHz iPad Air chip? A7 – 2 cores: 1.4 GHz iPad mini chip? A5 – 2 cores: 1 GHz iPad 4th gen chip? A6X – 2 cores: 1.4 GHz iPad 3rd gen chip? A5X – 2 cores: 1 GHz iPad 2nd gen chip? A5 – 2 cores: 1 GHz Original iPad chip? A4 – 1 core: 1 GHz

iPad internals via iFixit

