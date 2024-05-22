 Skip to main content

Bluesky now finally lets users send and receive DMs

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 22 2024 - 6:55 pm PT
3 Comments
Bluesky is now open to everyone – but it may be too late

The Bluesky microblogging platform, launched last year, is getting a major update this week. Starting today, users can finally send and receive direct messages (DMs) – a long-awaited feature for those who use Bluesky every day.

Bluesky update adds DMs

The feature works the way you’d imagine, letting users exchange private messages with each other. “These are private one-to-one messages directly within the Bluesky app. By default, your permissions allow anyone you follow to DM you. You can change these settings to allow no one or anyone to message you,” Bluesky explained.

To send a DM to someone else, tap the chat icon on the Bluesky app or website. Of course, both users must have the latest version of the app installed in order to use the DM feature.

There are some privacy options available for DMs. For example, users can limit their DMs to only people they follow. There’s also the option to turn off notification sounds for DMs. For the future, Bluesky says it’s working on letting users send media via DMs, create group chats, E2EE encryption support, and anti-harassment tools.

Earlier this year, Bluesky was finally released to the public after being available for months as an invitation-only beta.

The Bluesky app is available for free on the App Store and requires an iPhone running iOS 13.4 or later.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Bluesky

Bluesky

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing