Bluesky now finally lets users send and receive DMs

The Bluesky microblogging platform, launched last year, is getting a major update this week. Starting today, users can finally send and receive direct messages (DMs) – a long-awaited feature for those who use Bluesky every day.

The feature works the way you’d imagine, letting users exchange private messages with each other. “These are private one-to-one messages directly within the Bluesky app. By default, your permissions allow anyone you follow to DM you. You can change these settings to allow no one or anyone to message you,” Bluesky explained.

To send a DM to someone else, tap the chat icon on the Bluesky app or website. Of course, both users must have the latest version of the app installed in order to use the DM feature.

There are some privacy options available for DMs. For example, users can limit their DMs to only people they follow. There’s also the option to turn off notification sounds for DMs. For the future, Bluesky says it’s working on letting users send media via DMs, create group chats, E2EE encryption support, and anti-harassment tools.

Earlier this year, Bluesky was finally released to the public after being available for months as an invitation-only beta.

The Bluesky app is available for free on the App Store and requires an iPhone running iOS 13.4 or later.

