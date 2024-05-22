How much would you be willing to pay for an iPhone 17 Ultra? [Poll]

It’s a busy time for iPhone rumors. Even though we’re still months away from the debut of the iPhone 16 lineup, some interesting reports have started pointing to a major change in the works for next year’s iPhone 17.

One model of iPhone 17 is said to be ultra-thin and ultra-premium, coming in at a starting price higher than the 17 Pro Max. It sounds like Apple is preparing to launch an iPhone 17 Ultra.

How much higher can the iPhone’s price go? Tell us what you’d be willing to pay for an iPhone Ultra in our poll below.

The most comprehensive reporting about the presumed iPhone 17 Ultra has come from Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu at The Information:

The people familiar with the project described the new iPhone, internally code-named D23, as a major redesign—similar to the iPhone X, which Apple marketed as a technological leap from previous generations and which started at $1,000 when it was released in 2017.

A new iPhone X-type moment for the iPhone seems like it’s about due. Each year the new iPhone provides a variety of iterative improvements, but we haven’t seen a futuristic leap forward since 2017’s iPhone X.

Here are some tidbits about this upcoming iPhone Ultra:

Apple is developing a significantly thinner version of the iPhone…[it] is still testing different designs for the slimmer phone, which could include an aluminum chassis and a smaller hole and pill-shaped cutout for its front-facing camera and sensors…The screen will measure somewhere between the 6.12-inch diagonal display of the standard iPhone and the 6.69-inch display of the iPhone Pro Max, the person added. The rear cameras could be relocated from the upper-left corner of the phone’s back to the top center as part of the redesign

Little else is known about the new device at this point. But based on what we do know, and the kind of ultra-premium features we might expect to see in an iPhone Ultra, would you buy this new high-end model?

The current most expensive iPhone is the Pro Max model, which starts at $1,199. All indications, however, are that this new Ultra model would start at a higher price point.

Vote below to let us know what you’d pay for an iPhone Ultra.