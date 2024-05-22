Ready to become a Vision Pro superhero? Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ immersive visionOS app launching May 30, trailer available now

One of the most exciting Vision Pro apps announced recently was Marvel’s collaboration with ILM for “What If…? — An Immersive Story.” Today, the new app scored a May 30 release date, pricing info, and a first-look trailer that shows just how fun it will be to enter the Marvel universe with your Vision Pro.

Are you ready to become a Marvel superhero? Because that’s exactly the experience this new app looks to deliver.

Creative forces unite for an immersive Vision Pro experience

Here’s what the original announcement shared about “What If…?”:

Utilizing the revolutionary spatial computing capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, What If…? – An Immersive Story will deliver a technologically advanced and engaging experience to fans. They will cross between augmented and virtual reality as they live out their narrative adventure, interacting with the world around them by using their eyes and hands.

This sounded amazing, but it also seems like the kind of experience that seldom exists today. As a result, it was hard to understand whether this new app would be more like a film, or a game, or something else entirely.

Now, thanks to a new trailer, we get a first look at what the experience will be like:

Marvel’s new app will be available for all Vision Pro users on May 30, and it will be free to download “for a limited time.”

Here’s a little glimpse into the creative drive behind this project:

“‘What If…? – An Immersive Story’ is the result of what can happen when you bring together the incredible talent at ILM Immersive, Marvel Studios, and Disney+ to push the boundaries of technology in the service of telling our stories in new and exciting ways,” said executive producer Shereif M. Fattouh. “This project touches upon the cornerstone of the desire that our studios share to constantly experiment and innovate, and thanks to the capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, we get to place you directly inside a Universe that means so much to us all. I can’t wait for fans to become the hero in this completely new way.”

9to5Mac’s Take

When Apple first debuted the Vision Pro, the expectation was that the device would lead to new experiences being created that were never possible on previous hardware. Marvel’s “What If…”?” looks like one such unique experience.

This trailer looks incredible, and represents exactly the kind of content that visionOS needs more of. I really hope ‘What If…?’ is a big hit and leads more entertainment studios and app developers to take note.