Today the Walt Disney Company announced it would be launching its “first-ever interactive Disney+ Original story coming exclusively to Apple Vision Pro.”

What If…? An Immersive Story is described as a new app for Vision Pro that will enable an interactive mix of immersion, video, storytelling, and more. The app will connect to the Disney+ series, Marvel’s What If…?

Enter the Marvel story using Apple Vision Pro

From Disney’s announcement:

Fans will be invited to step inside the Multiverse like never before and have the chance to dive into an immersive, narrative-driven and innovative story in mixed reality. Connected to the critically acclaimed Disney+ Original animated series What If…?, Marvel.com was given a first look at the hour-long experience, diving into what fans can expect when it is released soon as a new app for Apple Vision Pro.

The new app sounds like a mix of a video, a game, and an augmented reality experience. Ultimately all of this will fit into an hour-long story. It’s well worth checking out the interview with the creative forces behind What If…? An Immersive Story on Marvel.com.

Utilizing the revolutionary spatial computing capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, What If…? – An Immersive Story will deliver a technologically advanced and engaging experience to fans. They will cross between augmented and virtual reality as they live out their narrative adventure, interacting with the world around them by using their eyes and hands.

Disney and Apple have long been strong partners, a history that was evident when Disney CEO Bob Iger was present at Apple’s Vision Pro announcement and pledged his support for the platform.

The Disney+ app on Vision Pro offers immersive environments for video viewing, but this project is the first that truly hits on the level of creativity and innovation Iger promised last fall.

There was no release date shared for What If…? An Immersive Story, but hopefully we hear more soon.