Here’s the full list of Disney movies available in 3D on Vision Pro

On Vision Pro launch day, Disney has shared more details about its content plans for Apple’s first spatial computer. The company says that Vision Pro users will be able to watch “42 Disney films in stunning 3D” starting today, with more to come as time progresses.

“Disney stands out in the media industry because we’re a company that sits at the intersection of groundbreaking technology with unparalleled creativity,” said Aaron LaBerge, President and CTO of Disney Entertainment and ESPN. “Now, with Apple Vision Pro, we’re able to bring the experience with our stories into a whole new dimension of immersion.”

Disney says that its 3D films use Dolby Vision, Multiview High Efficiency Video Coding (MV-HEVC), and UHD resolution in HDR. Some of the 3D films will be available at a high frame rate as well.

Additionally, Disney says that anyone who previously purchased Disney movies that include 3D versions from the Apple TV app will be able to access those versions on Apple Vision Pro at no added cost.

Here is the full list of 3D movies available on Vision Pro from Disney:

Aladdin (2019)

Alice Through the Looking Glass Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Avatar

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Black Panther

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Widow

Captain America: Civil War

Captain Marvel

Coco / Coco en Español

Doctor Strange (2016)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elemental

Encanto

Finding Nemo

Frozen Il

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Incredibles 2

Inside Out

The Jungle Book (2016)

The Lion King (2019)

The Little Mermaid (2023)

Luca

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Moana

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Ralph Breaks the Internet Raya and the Last Dragon

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Strange World

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Ragnarok

