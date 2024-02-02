Here’s the full list of Disney movies available in 3D on Vision Pro

On Vision Pro launch day, Disney has shared more details about its content plans for Apple’s first spatial computer. The company says that Vision Pro users will be able to watch “42 Disney films in stunning 3D” starting today, with more to come as time progresses.
“Disney stands out in the media industry because we’re a company that sits at the intersection of groundbreaking technology with unparalleled creativity,” said Aaron LaBerge, President and CTO of Disney Entertainment and ESPN. “Now, with Apple Vision Pro, we’re able to bring the experience with our stories into a whole new dimension of immersion.”
Disney says that its 3D films use Dolby Vision, Multiview High Efficiency Video Coding (MV-HEVC), and UHD resolution in HDR. Some of the 3D films will be available at a high frame rate as well.
Additionally, Disney says that anyone who previously purchased Disney movies that include 3D versions from the Apple TV app will be able to access those versions on Apple Vision Pro at no added cost.
Here is the full list of 3D movies available on Vision Pro from Disney:
- Aladdin (2019)
- Alice Through the Looking Glass Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Avatar
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Avengers: Endgame
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- Black Panther
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Black Widow
- Captain America: Civil War
- Captain Marvel
- Coco / Coco en Español
- Doctor Strange (2016)
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Elemental
- Encanto
- Finding Nemo
- Frozen Il
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Incredibles 2
- Inside Out
- The Jungle Book (2016)
- The Lion King (2019)
- The Little Mermaid (2023)
- Luca
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Moana
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Ralph Breaks the Internet Raya and the Last Dragon
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Strange World
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Thor: Ragnarok
