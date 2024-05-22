 Skip to main content

Shazam app now supports Live Activities for seamless background multitasking

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | May 22 2024 - 8:05 am PT
3 Comments
Shazam

Today the Shazam app has been updated to version 17.11, which adds support for Live Activities on all compatible iPhone models.

If you own an iPhone 15 or 15 Pro model, or an iPhone 14 Pro, you’ll now be able to keep Shazam’s music detection running in the background via the Dynamic Island while doing other things on your device.

How the Live Activities support works

The Dynamic Island was a hallmark feature of 2022’s iPhone 14 Pro, so it’s surprising that the Apple-owned Shazam app is only just now adding support for Live Activities. Nearly two years late, but better than never, the feature provides a more seamless experience multitasking on your iPhone while Shazam is listening to the music in your environment.

My preferred method of invoking Shazam is via the Control Center toggle that will initiate music detection with a single tap. Fortunately, Shazam’s Live Activities support works just as well when using Control Center. You don’t need to start the listening session from the full Shazam app itself.

As you would expect, when Shazam is listening for music, you’ll see an indication of its status in the Dynamic Island. Then, after the song has been detected, the Dynamic Island will pop up a notification with some nice haptic feedback to show you what it found.

The update to Shazam is available now on the App Store.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
Shazam

Shazam
Live Activities

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing