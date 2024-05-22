Shazam app now supports Live Activities for seamless background multitasking

Today the Shazam app has been updated to version 17.11, which adds support for Live Activities on all compatible iPhone models.

If you own an iPhone 15 or 15 Pro model, or an iPhone 14 Pro, you’ll now be able to keep Shazam’s music detection running in the background via the Dynamic Island while doing other things on your device.

How the Live Activities support works

The Dynamic Island was a hallmark feature of 2022’s iPhone 14 Pro, so it’s surprising that the Apple-owned Shazam app is only just now adding support for Live Activities. Nearly two years late, but better than never, the feature provides a more seamless experience multitasking on your iPhone while Shazam is listening to the music in your environment.

My preferred method of invoking Shazam is via the Control Center toggle that will initiate music detection with a single tap. Fortunately, Shazam’s Live Activities support works just as well when using Control Center. You don’t need to start the listening session from the full Shazam app itself.

As you would expect, when Shazam is listening for music, you’ll see an indication of its status in the Dynamic Island. Then, after the song has been detected, the Dynamic Island will pop up a notification with some nice haptic feedback to show you what it found.

The update to Shazam is available now on the App Store.