Sonos Ace vs AirPods Max: How do the premium over-ears compare?

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 22 2024 - 10:46 am PT
Sonos Ace vs AirPods Max

Sonos has launched its first headphones and they compete directly with Apple’s AirPods Max. So what do you get with the Sonos over-ears? Here’s a detailed comparison of specs, features, battery life, and more for Sonos Ace vs AirPods Max.

Table of contents

Sonos Ace vs AirPods Max

Audio specs

Both Sonos and Apple tout high-fidelity, rich audio thanks to custom 40 mm dynamic drivers for each ear along with strong active noise cancellation and transparency modes.

And both companies highlight their over-ear headphones combine custom hardware and software to deliver the best sound possible.

Sonos wins for Lossless support while Apple says it offers partial Lossless support.

Images by Sonos (left) and Apple (right)
Sonos AceAirPods Max
Drivers40 mm dynamic40 mm dynamic
Mics89
Active noise cancellation
Ambient modeAware modeTransparency mode
Dolby Atmos/Spatial audio
Dynamic head tracking
Lossless✅ (requires wired connection for iOS)Sort of with wired connection
EQAdjust via Sonos appAdaptive EQ
TV audio sharingYes with select Sonos soundbarsYes with Apple TV
Audio sharing✅ (stream audio with two sets of AirPods

If you have an Apple TV, AirPods Max pair seamlessly, with Sonos Ace to use TV handoff, you need a compatible Sonos soundbar like the Arc or Arc SL (soon Beam 1/2 and Ray).

Design

Both of these over-ear headphones feature premium designs. Sonos uses a vegan leather, fabric/foam, and metal mix while AirPods Max uses metal, fabric/foam, and mostly skips the plastic.

Sonos Ace vs AirPods Max design 1
image via Sonos

Sonos Ace are just available in two matte finishes: Soft White and Black.

AirPods Max come in five colors: Space Gray, Silver, Pink, Green, and Sky Blue.

Sonos Ace vs AirPods Max design
image via Apple

I/O

Sonos Ace is ahead of the older AirPods Max with USB-C and Bluetooth 5.4.

However, there’s more limited voice control, so AirPods Max win there with Hey Siri support. Sonos says the Content Key on Ace can “trigger your Bluetooth device’s voice assistant, if available.”

Sonos AceAirPods Max
PortUSB-CLightning
Bluetooth5.45.0
WiFi support
Wired support
Voice controlCan invoke Siri with physical buttonSiri/Hey Siri
Physical controlsPower/Bluetooth button, Content Key, and Noise Control buttonDigital Crown and Noise control button
Smart sensing✅ auto-pause/wear detection (optical sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope)✅ auto-pause/wear detection (optical, position, and case-detect sensors, accelerometer, and gyroscope

Sonos Ace come with both a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to 3.5 mm cord. AirPods Max come with a Lightning to USB-C cable, but charges $35 for the necessary Lightning to 3.5 mm bi-directional cable.

Neither Sonos Ace nor AirPods Max feature listening to music over WiFi.

Battery life

Sonos Ace goes beyond AirPods Max for both battery life and fast charging:

Sonos AceAirPods Max
With ANCUp to 30 hoursUp to 20 hours
Talk time24 hoursUp to 20 hours
Fast charge3 min = 3 hours listening5 min = 1.5 hours listening

Weight and dimensions

With more plastic vs metal in the design, Sonos Ace are a couple of ounces lighter than AirPods Max. For dimensions, the two are almost identical.

Sonos AceAirPods Max
Weight11.04 ounces (312 grams)13.6 ounces (384.8 grams)
Width6.3 inches (160 mm)6.64 inches (168.6 mm)
Height7.52 inches (191 mm)7.37 inches (187.3 mm)
Depth3.35 inches (85 mm)3.28 inches (83.4 mm)

Price

Sonos Ace are $100 less than AirPods Max at the full retail price.

However, at the time of writing, Apple is doing a limited-time discount to match the $449 price of Sonos Ace.

Sonos AceAirPods Max
Price$449$549 (currently $449)

Tidbits

image via Sonos

Sonos Ace come with a nicer, hardshell travel case (plus cable pouch) whereas AirPods Max come with a slim cover-style case that leaves the headband exposed.

image via Apple

AirPods Max first launched in 2020 and haven’t seen an update. The latest we’ve heard is that Apple could do a minor update in 2024 – keeping everything the same except for swapping the Lightning port for a USB-C.

Sonos Ace vs AirPods Max conclusion

Figuring out which ANC over-ear headphones are best for you between these two will likely come down to how important Apple ecosystem integration is. Features like Hey Siri, audio sharing, Apple TV connectivity, and more are tempting for Apple users.

Meanwhile, Sonos Ace has longer battery life, updated connectivity like Bluetooth 5.4 and full Lossless support, are lighter on the head, and come with a nicer travel case and the cable for wired listening out of the box.

The Sonos Ace are available for pre-order now from Sonos at $449. AirPods Max normally sell for $549 but are on a limited-time sale for $449.

Which over-ears are more compelling to you? Share your thoughts in the comments!

And stay tuned for our full review of the Sonos Ace coming soon!

