Apple’s new M4 iPad Pro is the most expensive iPad ever made, so as beautiful as its ultra-thin and light design is, there’s a good chance you don’t want to risk using it case-free.

Whether you’re looking for maximum or minimum protection, a Pencil-holding case, a third-party folio, or something else entirely, here are some of the best cases you can find for your M4 iPad Pro.

Folio alternative

An excellent all-around case option is this 13-inch and this 11-inch folio from ZryXal. It’s fairly slim, covers the front and back of the iPad, and includes a built-in Apple Pencil holder. You can also prop the iPad up at different angles for typing and viewing. Overall this option is a lot like Apple’s Smart Folio, but at a much cheaper price.

Versatile stand functionality

If you need to use your iPad in a variety of different orientations and modes, this 13-inch and this 11-inch magnetic cover and stand from ESR will get the job done. Thanks to the magnetic cover and stand pairing, you can prop your iPad up in either landscape or portrait orientation, raise it higher for video viewing, lay at an angle for typing or drawing, and more.

Extra protection from danger

If your pricey iPad Pro needs extra protection, check out this 13-inch and this 11-inch heavy duty rugged case from Yohryi. It should stand up well to getting thrown around, dropped, handled by a toddler, or whatever other dangers your iPad may face.

Thinnest case for the thinnest iPad

You just bought Apple’s thinnest device ever, so you may want a case that adds as little bulk as possible. If that’s what you’re looking for, I have a trio of clear case recommendations: for the 13-inch model, this case from JETech features a clear back with silver border, while this one from Matekxy pairs the clear back with a black border and Pencil holder. If you have an 11-inch Pro, go with this ESR case.

Taking your iPad on the go

These aren’t technically cases, but if you want to take your iPad on the go—whether case-free or still with a case on—you probably want a bag to throw it in.

For a shoulder bag you can throw your iPad Pro in along with other accessories, this 13-inch and this 11-inch offering from tomtoc is a great option.

If you’d like a portable case that can fit nicely inside a backpack or other favorite bag you already own, tomtoc makes this 13-inch and this 11-inch portfolio case.

Finally, I love this soft and stylish sleeve as a lighter option.

More recommended iPad accessories