Everything you need to create the ultimate iPad Pro desk setup

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | May 9 2024 - 12:20 pm PT
The M4 iPad Pro is capable of being used by many as their primary computer. Maybe you just want the best iPad for PDFs, spreadsheets, note-taking, and other simple tasks. Or perhaps you’re a creative professional who truly pushes the performance of the iPad with video editing work, AI-driven photo edits, and more.

If you rely on the iPad to get things done, you may be interested in building an iPad-centric desk setup for your primary workspace. Sure, the iPad’s portability and versatility make it a great computer for lounging outdoors or taking to a coffee shop. But if you can build a true workstation at home or in the office, you’ll need some key accessories to go with it.

Here are some of the best accessories to create the ultimate iPad Pro desk setup.

Best accessories for your iPad-centric desk setup

iPad Stand

  • Twelve South Compass Pro Stand: This stand is ultra portable and thus can be easily folded up and thrown in a bag for using it on the go. When in use, the Compass Pro can set your iPad into a drafting orientation or prop it fully upright.
  • BENKS Magnetic iPad Stand (11-inch / 13-inch): Raise your iPad Pro to eye level while gaining the flexibility to rotate it to your preferred orientation and angle. Easily attach and detach from the magnetic base when you’re ready to work elsewhere. This versatile stand is on display in the featured image up top.

Keyboard and Trackpad

USB-C Hub

Anker USB-C hub for iPad Pro
  • Anker 341 USB-C Hub: This hub covers a robust array of connection needs at a compelling price point. It supports SD, microSD, and HDMI plus provides multiple USB-C and USB-A ports.

Apple Pencil Stand

Apple Pencil silicone stand next to an iPad

MagSafe Charger

Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe charger
  • Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe MagSafe Charger: This isn’t specific to the iPad, but your desk setup won’t be complete without a solid iPhone charger. This one features a clean look and supports iOS 17’s StandBy mode, while also being able to charge AirPods and an Apple Watch at the same time.

Display

Apple Studio Display connected to an iPad Pro
  • Apple Studio Display: iPadOS at last offers full external display support, and the best way to experience that is with Apple’s Studio Display, which will effectively double the number of apps you can run at once.

Wrap-up

Within Apple’s product lineup, the iPad is the most versatile device available. You can use it with multitouch only, or grab a Pencil, keyboard, or trackpad. This versatility means there is no shortage of accessory options out there. If you’re aiming to build out your iPad setup, there are abundant possibilities to choose from. The recommendations above are just a start.

Are you planning to build an iPad-centric desk setup? What are your desk essentials? Let us know in the comments.

