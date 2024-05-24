 Skip to main content

Would you give up a physical keyboard and trackpad for an all-screen MacBook? [Poll]

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 24 2024 - 1:09 pm PT
24 Comments
We’ve seen two reports this week that Apple is aiming to launch an all-screen MacBook with a foldable display in 2026. While that might sound enticing, would you give up a physical keyboard and trackpad for the bigger display? Share what you think in our poll below.

First, we saw a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo with an update on expectations for an all-screen MacBook with a foldable display.

That included a shift from a 2027 to 2026 release, the machine coming with an M5 chip, a potential change from a foldable 20.3-inch to an 18.8-inch display, and a high-end price point that could be in the ballpark of Vision Pro.

Then Ross Young corroborated the 18-inch size replacing the previous 20-inch display:

At first, an 18-inch display in the form factor of a 13-inch MacBook Air might sound exciting but that would mean Apple figuring out some digital replacement for the keyboard and trackpad. Is a physical keyboard and trackpad something you’d be okay with giving up along with paying $3,000+?

Or would you be okay using an external keyboard and mouse/trackpad? Share your thoughts in the poll and comments!

