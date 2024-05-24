Apple 13-inch M4 iPad Pro now $50 off, HomePod mini deals, Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Ocean Band, Beats, much more

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, the Apple deals keep coming with a new all-time low on the most affordable 13-inch M4 iPad Pro at $50 off – it’s now joining other configurations in the lineup. From there, we are now tracking the first deal of the holiday on both HomePod mini (all five colors) and HomePod 2 alongside Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the official Ocean Band (or not) and a slew of price drops on the latest Beats headphone and earbud releases. You’ll find all of that and more waiting below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break deals.

Apple’s most affordable new 13-inch M4 iPad Pro just hit a new low

While we caught an early price drop on the entry-level 11-inch M4 iPad Pro during the pre-order phase (it is still live), it’s now time for the 13-inch. Amazon is now offering the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with 256GB of storage down at $1,249 shipped. Regularly $1,299, this is a straight up $50 price drop and the best straight-up cash discount we have tracked yet. This deal is available on both the Space Black and Silver colorways. If you have been following along with our constant tracking of the entire lineup of M4 iPad Pro prices since the pre-order phase, you’ll know this 13-inch variant has yet to see any notable discounts – it dropped a few bucks at Amazon but nothing worth waving a credit card at. For folks looking for the larger screen real estate that don’t want to pay for the extra storage (or Nano Textured Glass), this is the deal you’re after – unless you’re going to wait until what might very well be much later in the year for a potential $100 in savings. Head below for more details and a closer look at the rest of the M4 iPad Pro lineup’s pricing right now.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch:

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch:

HomePod mini deals arrive for Memorial Day

As part of its now live Memorial Day sale, Best Buy is ushering in some spring-time deals on Apple’s latest HomePods. First up, we have the HomePod mini in all five colors down at $79.99 shipped. The regularly $99 speaker is now matching our previous mention to deliver the third notable price drop we have tracked from a reputable source this year – there have been some limited, member-only, and YMMV deals as well though. Today’s offer also lands within $1 of last year’s Black Friday pricing and joins a discount on the larger Apple HomePod 2nd Gen we will detail below.

And now, on to the HomePod 2nd Gen. You can land one of these in either Midnight Black or white as part of the Best Buy Memorial Day event at $269.99 shipped. Regularly $300, today’s deal comes within $20 of the lowest price we have tracked this year, which was a limited 3-day sale back in April and a rare price drop at that. This is the latest second-generation model with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support alongside the new Thread and Matter action for control of your HomeKit smart home ecosystem and more, not to mention the temperature and humidity sensor powered by the S7 chip.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Ocean Band, more from $714

While you can still score the Ultra 2 with the Trail Loop band down at $714 – with one color option, Amazon is now offering Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the Ocean Band in three colors down at $729 shipped. Regularly $799, this is $70 off and the lowest price we can find on this configuration. Now, if you’re just looking to score an Ultra 2 and then flip the band out to something else (like the amazing leather Burton Goods straps we have an exclusive offer on or the best metal bracelet models right here), then you might as well grab the configuration with the Trail Loop at $714. However, if you’re one of the those people that are into the Ocean Band style (I’m one of those people), then the $729 price is a notable one. The Apple Ocean Band carries a regular price of $99 if you buy it separately.

Memorial Day Beats headphones deals up to $170 off

While we are still tracking some big-time price drops on Beats headphones and earbuds below, the very first deals on the brand new Beats Solo 4 have arrived. Just after getting a chance to go hands-on with them over at 9to5Mac, we are now tracking the new on-ear headphones down at $149.99 shipped via Amazon and Best Buy. Regularly $200, all three colorways are seeing straight up $50 cash discounts to deliver both the first price drops and subsequent all-time lows. We said “the most iconic Beats headphones just got better” with the new Beats Solo 4, and you’ll find more details below.

More Memorial Day headphone deals:

Hundreds of early Memorial Day deals now live! Apple, smart home, TVs, apparel, more

The Memorial Day deals have arrived. While every year we track loads of notable Memorial Day deals and promotions, it feels like the price drops are landing earlier than usual on everything from Apple, Beats, and Samsung gear, to smart home products from ecobee, Ring, and Blink, alongside loads of e-bikes and TVs, smartphone accessories, and apparel. Amazon has already flipped its Gold Box over to feature its early Memorial Day deals, Best Buy is now offering up to $500 in gift cards on major appliances (or even $1,000 in some cases), there are $600 in savings now live on the official Rad Power site, up to 50% off Greenworks tools, and the list goes on. While we are expecting more to come through the pipeline as we inch closer to the holiday proper in just over a week’s time, we thought it would be a good idea to get ahed of the game and feature some early Memorial Day deals for this weekend. Everything you need on your radar ahead of Memorial Day 2024 awaits right here.

