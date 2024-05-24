Revived Beats Pill speaker approved by another regulator ahead of launch

Apple has been teasing the comeback of its Beats Pill speaker with sports stars like Lebron James and more carrying it around. Now after FCC approval earlier this week, another regulator has approved the new portable speaker ahead of a potentially imminent launch.

Spotted by 91mobiles, Taiwan’s NCC (National Communications Commission) has just given the green light to the new Beats Pill speaker.

The Beats Pill approved in Taiwan features the same A3211 model number as the one that will be available in the US and corroborates the USB-C port.

Discovered by my colleague Filipe Esposito earlier this month in iOS 17.5 code, the speaker features four buttons for control.

“…volume up/down, a Power button, and a central button for controls. With a single press, users can mute or unmute the microphone in a call, play/pause audio, or accept calls. A double press skips songs or ends calls. A triple press skips back to the song. The new Beats Pill can be quickly paired with an iOS device just like AirPods.”

We don’t know yet if the new Beats Pill will feature Bluetooth and AirPlay (like the Sonos Roam). But we did find an image that shows the colorways: red, starlight, and black.

With iOS 17.5 adding support for the new Beats Pill and approval in the US and Taiwan now, a launch could be imminent.

