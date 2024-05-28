 Skip to main content

Ever dream of a LEGO Apple Store? This fan built one, and hopes to see it go mass market

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | May 28 2024 - 12:25 pm PT
1 Comment
LEGO Apple Store

It seems like there’s a LEGO set for everything these days, as the popularity of LEGO continues to cross generational divides. There are LEGO sets for all kinds of popular movies, video games, and iconic locations, but if you’re looking for an Apple-themed LEGO set, you’re out of luck.

LEGO user @legotruman hopes to change that, as they have collaborated with @2A2A to create a LEGO Apple Store. And it’s a thing of beauty.

The LEGO Apple Store was created and submitted to LEGO as part of the company’s Ideas initiative. In essence, LEGO leverages the creativity of its community by incentivizing original design submissions that could one day become official LEGO sets.

The Apple Store, of course, will never become an official set without Apple’s express approval. But currently the project has nearly 1,500 supporters, and once it hits 10,000 it will be reviewed by a LEGO team expert for consideration as an official set.

Here are some of the beautiful details included in this set, as outlined on on the official listing:

  • This model is not based on any one specific Apple store location. Instead, it is uniquely designed after observing the features and style shared by many iconic store locations.
  • The building features tall glass walls around the front and two sides.
  • The huge apple logo shines in white, placed front and center. These are features seen in most apple stores, contributing to the consistent aesthetics of these locations.
  • Black border “door frames” indicates the entrances.
  • Inside, clean space with friendly staff members in blue t-shirts.
  • The long wooden tables showcasing the latest iPhoneiMac and MacBook.
  • On the shelves, white product packages and headphones (arranged in a floral pattern, seen in many store locations).
  • On the right, indoor Ficus trees in white pot with nougat brim (seen in many real-life store locations).
  • On the left, stairs crossing the boundary of indoor/ outdoor spaces.
  • Upstairs, a display table for colorful Apple Watch, more staff helpers, and a beautiful color gradient screen as backdrop. Many store locations feature similar large display on white wall backgrounds.

The project’s collaborators have done an excellent job here, and I especially love all the design details. Be sure to check out the project page for the full gallery of photos.

Let us know in the comments: if an official Apple Store LEGO set was available, would you buy it?

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Stores

Apple Stores

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing