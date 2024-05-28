Apple’s 256GB 13-inch M2 iPad Air hits all-time low, iPad 10th Gen now $300, Apple Watch Ultra 2 Alpine $714, more

While there are still a number of hangover Memorial Day Apple deals floating around in our massive roundup you’ll find right here, some new offers have popped up this morning as well. First up, we have a straight up $50 price drop on Apple’s new 13-inch M2 iPad Air with 256GB of memory joined by the Alpine Loop Apple Watch Ultra 2 configurations dropping to $714 shipped. But if Apple’s more high-end gear isn’t for you right now, the iPad 10th Gen has now dropped to its new all-time low price – that’s $300 flat for a current-generation Apple tablet. Head below for everything.

Apple’s new 256GB 13-inch M2 iPad Air just hit a new low

You can still score the entry-level 13-inch M2 iPad Air at a $754, but we just spotted a new all-time low on the 256GB 13-inch M2 iPad Air at $849 shipped. This is a regularly $899 configuration seeing a solid $50 price drop for the lowest we have tracked since they debuted earlier this month. While for some, the smaller 11-inch or the 128GB model at a lower price point will make more sense, and understandably so, I’m starting to feel like the 256GB storage on modern tablets is the price vs. value sweet spot for me personally. Having said that, you can get a more details and a closer look at the discounted pricing on all of the standard configurations down below.

New Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

New Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Apple’s iPad 10th Gen just dropped to $300 – the best price ever

Joining the blue model, Amazon just dropped the price on the iPad 10th Generation in silver down to $299.99 shipped, the lowest price have ever tracked and $29 under the previous best. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. The iPad 10th Generation still headlines the starting lineup and now, with a lower price tag. Both configurations have officially been slashed by $100, dropping the 64GB model from $449 to $349 and the 256G from $599 to $499. With the iPad 9th Gen officially discontinued, the iPad 10th Gen is the most affordable current-generation Apple tablet

Apple Watch Ultra 2 now starting from $714 with Trail or Alpine Loop

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on the Alpine Loop starting from $714 shipped. Regularly $799, this is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on an Alpine Loop configuration and matching the ongoing discount below on the Trail Loop config. Now, if you’re just looking to score an Ultra 2 and then flip the band out to something else (like the amazing leather Burton Goods straps we have an exclusive offer on or the best metal bracelet models right here), then you might as well grab the configuration with the Alpine or Trail Loop at $714.

Twelve South’s Time Porter Apple Watch band organizer down to $24.50

Fresh off all of the huge deals we tracked for Memorial Day, folks who just picked up a new Apple Watch, or perhaps one of the exclusive deals we are offering on the Burton Goods leather straps, will want to check out today’s rare offer on the Twelve South TimePorter. This handy accessory is made to house your Apple Watch band collection and is now down at $24.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a Lightning offer and will only be around through today or until stock runs dry. Regularly $30, this is a rare chance to save, the second deal we have tracked all year, and matching the best price we have seen all-time. Head below for a closer look.

