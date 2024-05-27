Memorial Day Apple deals are here folks. Memorial Day weekend is upon us and that means we are tracking more than just a few price drops across the entire arsenal of current-generation Apple gear. While there are still some hold-outs that might come around on Monday, the deals on Apple’s latest M4 iPad Pros and M2 iPad Airs have arrived alongside new all-time low pricing on iPad 10th Gen. From there, you’ll find hundreds of dollars in savings on the latest MacBook Pro (M3 and M3 Pro) as well as various configurations of the M3 MacBook Air, HomePod deals, Apple Pencil 2, other accessories, and more all waiting below in our collection of Memorial Day Apple deals.

Memorial Day Apple deals

You’ll find a running list of the best deals we are tracking on Apple gear for Memorial Day weekend here. We will be updating this collection more than just once a day from now through Monday so be sure to check back if you’re not seeing that one piece of kit or ideal MacBook configuration you’re after right now. You’ll want to stay locked over at 9to5Toys where we have been scouring the internet for around two weeks now putting together all of the best price drops the moment they happen across every product category (Apple users need other stuff too…I think). But forget all that for right now and dive into the Apple gear deals below.

To kick things off we are starting with Apple’s brand new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air models. We have been tracking every single configuration in the lineup, across both sizes and models, to keep tabs on the lowest totals yet, and you’ll find them below. While there are still some hold outs here, like the higher-end 11-inch models and the Nano-texture glass upgrades, just about everything else is seeing all-time low pricing this weekend in the M4 Pro lineup. The M2 Airs have deals across every configuration you’ll find from Apple on the other hand, despite some colors coming down lower than others on each of them. Either way, the best options are neatly organized for you below.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch deals

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch deals

New Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals

New Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals

iPad 10th Gen and iPad Mini deals

This year’s Apple Watch deals are headlined by the flagship Ultra 2 with three band options – Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band – but just make sure you score the most affordable configuration below if you don’t plan on using the band it comes with anyway. The Series 9 is also getting in on the action this year with the GPS + Cellular model coming down to some of the best prices we have ever tracked on both the 41mm and 45mm case sizes from $329, or up to $170 off, alongside the entry-level SE 2 from $189.

Apple Watch deals

MacBook Pro M3/Pro deals

MacBook Air deals

While the AirPods Pro 2 have yet to fall back to the $179 we were expecting for this weekend (or possibly Monday), not to mention prices jumping back up on the entry-level models, AirPods Max sets are still $100 off the going rates joined by notable deals on Beats headphones. The brand new Solo 4 set we just came away impressed by after review are indeed at the all-time lowest price we have tracked yet alongside some of the other current-generation earbuds and headphones in the lineup at up to $170 off.

AirPods and Beats headphone deals

The Best Buy Memorial Day Apple deals also include some HomePod offers this year. You’ll find all five color on the HomePod mini marked down to by 20% alongside both of the latest HomePod 2 models down at $270 shipped this weekend and through Monday. The Apple home speakers also join ongoing deals on some official iPhone 15 cases as well as Apple Pencil 2 for folks not upgrading to the latest iPad models – unfortunately we are yet to track any straight up cash deals on brand new Apple Pencil Pro units – and more waiting below.

HomePods and Apple accessory deals

HomeKit and Siri-ready smart home deals

More accessories and Apple-centric highlights

The Memorial Day Apple deals certainly aren’t it though. From e-bikes and home appliances, to smart home gear, fashion and a whole lot more, you’ll find a massive collection organized across just about all product categories to save you a ton waiting in our master, all-encompassing roundup courtesy of 9to5Toys right here.

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Turtle Beach Stealth 500 Review: I didn’t expect to like it as much as I do [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]