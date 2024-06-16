Apple planning redesigned iPhone, MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch that are significantly thinner

Last month, Apple unveiled its thinnest product ever with the new M4 iPad Pro. Measuring in at 5.1mm, the 13-inch M4 iPro Pro is even thinner than the iPod nano.

As it turns out, Apple has plans to give the rest of its product lineups a similar treatment, making the iPhone, Apple Watch, and MacBook Pro all significantly thinner.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the new iPad Pro is the “beginning of a new class of Apple devices” where the goal is for those products to be “thinnest and lightest products in their categories.”

Gurman corroborates reporting from The Information, saying that the iPhone 17 lineup will include a new model with an all-new design that is significantly thinner than current iPhone designs. He also notes that Apple is working on new versions of the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro that are thinner than the current generation design:

I’m told that Apple is now focused on developing a significantly skinnier phone in time for the iPhone 17 line in 2025. It’s also working to make the MacBook Pro and Apple Watch thinner. The plan is for the latest iPad Pro to be the beginning of a new class of Apple devices that should be the thinnest and lightest products in their categories across the whole tech industry.

Notably, the MacBook Pro got thicker and heavier with its most recent redesign in 2021. That redesign corresponded with the MacBook Pro’s transition to Apple Silicon, as well as the return of ports such as MagSafe, HDMI, and an SD card slot.

Gurman previously reported on the so-called ‘Apple Watch X’ revamp, which is believed to be the “biggest overhaul yet” to the device’s design.

There’s no word on when the thinner versions of the MacBook Pro and Apple Watch will hit the market. The big takeaway here, though, is that the M4 iPad Pro is apparently the start of the next-generation Apple design language.