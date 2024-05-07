 Skip to main content

Apple reduces iPad 10 price to $349, discontinues iPad 9 with Home button

Avatar for Zac Hall  | May 7 2024 - 7:46 am PT
While refreshing the iPad line at the mid to high end, Apple has also rejiggered the starting lineup as well. Starting today, the iPad 10th generation is priced from $349. Meanwhile, the iPad 9th generation is discontinued, ending the era of Home button iPads.

iPad 10 launched at the end of 2022 for $449 and up. Today’s price drop of $100 reflects the price that the tablet actually sold for at many retailers outside of Apple.

With the official price drop, it also means the iPad 10 has met the iPad 9 price threshold. Before being discontinued, the iPad 9 sold from $329 and featured much older hardware design.

The new iPad 10 pricing includes the same two storage tiers:

  • 64GB for $349
  • 256GB for $499

Both reflect the $100 price reduction from their original launch price. For now, the iPad 9 can be found from third-party retailers with prices around $249.

Also new today: Apple unveiled the redesigned iPad Air 6, available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, and a much thinner and more powerful iPad Pro, also available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes.

