Logitech this week announced new products designed specifically for Mac users. The company is reintroducing some of its most popular accessories, including MX Keys S and Ergo Wave Keys, with exclusive layout and features for macOS and iOS.

Logitech products designed for the Mac

“Logitech is committed to delivering innovative, user-centric solutions that seamlessly integrate

with the Apple ecosystem and are designed with sustainability in mind,” said Delphine Donné,

VP of Personal Workspace Solutions at Logitech. “Our Designed for Mac portfolio empowers Apple users to unleash their creative potential and enjoy day-long comfort at the desk without sacrificing Mac compatibility and look.”

Logitech’s MX products are already very popular among Mac users. That’s why the company has worked to make its accessories even more integrated into the Apple ecosystem. Keyboards such as the MX Keys S, MX Keys Mini, and Ergo Wave Keys have been updated with dedicated macOS keyboard layouts and colors that complement Apple products.

For those unfamiliar, the MX Keys S is a wireless keyboard focused on productivity and precise typing. It’s recharged via USB-C and has backlit keys with auto brightness. The MX Keys Mini is pretty much the same product, but without the numeric keypad. The Ergo Wave Keys has an ergonomic design – you can read a review of it here on 9to5Mac.

Logitech mouse such as the MX Anywhere 3S and MX Master 3S have also been updated to work better with macOS. In addition, users can download the Logi Options+ app to set up smart actions on Logitech keyboards and mouse.

The new products are now available to order from the Logitech online store. You can also buy the latest Logitech products on Amazon.

