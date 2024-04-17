Logitech is known for its computer accessories such as keyboards and mouse. On Wednesday, the company announced the new M750 Wireless Mouse – which looks like any other Logitech mouse. However, this is the company’s first “Signature AI Edition” mouse with a dedicated ChatGPT button.

Logitech M750 Wireless Mouse has a ChatGPT button

The launch of the M750 Wireless Mouse with an AI button comes along with a new tool called Logi AI Prompt Builder, which is part of the Logi Options+ app and will be available to owners of other Logitech products. With just the press of a button on their keyboard or mouse, users can open Logi AI Prompt Builder – an AI assistant based on OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“New Logi AI Prompt Builder is a shortcut to AI fluency for anyone with a Logitech mouse or keyboard compatible with Logi Options+ software who wants easily to access AI’s limitless potential. It is just one example of Logitech’s innovation around the many opportunities AI offers,” said Delphine Donné, general manager of the Personal Workspace business at Logitech.

The tool helps users write, rephrase and summarize a text. It can also compose replies to messages or create an email. There are options to create shorter or longer texts, with a more informal or professional tone.

The new Logitech Signature AI Edition Mouse with ChatGPT button costs $49.99 and can already be pre-ordered through the company’s online store. However, Logitech says that the Logi AI Prompt Builder also works with Logitech MX, Ergo, Signature, and Studio Series devices. Of course, users will be required to remap a key or button to use the AI tool.

It’s worth noting that, for Mac users, Logi AI Prompt Builder requires macOS 12 or later.

