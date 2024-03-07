Logitech this week introduced the new Logitech MX Brio 4K webcam, which is the first webcam in the Masters “MX” series. With a larger sensor and AI-based features, the MX Brio promises to deliver exceptional image quality for a webcam of its size. I’ve been using Logitech’s new webcam for the past few days, so read on as I share my first thoughts on it.

Logitech MX Brio tech specs

Before I get into my personal experience, here are some tech specs of the new Logitech MX Brio. It features a larger 8.5MP Sony STARVIS sensor, which is capable of capturing videos in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. Users can also choose to capture videos in 1080p at 60 frames per second.

The lens has an f/2.0 aperture with auto-focus and a 90º field of view with 4x digital zoom. The MX Brio comes with a USB-C cable so it works with pretty much all the latest devices, including Macs and iPads. And with the built-in clip, you can easily place it anywhere – even on top of your monitor.

Setting it up is easy

Setting up the Logitech MX Brio as an Apple user is quite easy. In fact, it doesn’t require setup at all. You can simply plug it in and start using it with your favorite apps. This also applies to iPadOS 17, which is compatible with external USB-C webcams. Of course, users can make fine adjustments to the image using the LogiTune app.

I was quite satisfied with the webcam’s default settings, but you can change things like brightness, contrast, saturation and temperature if you like. There are also options to enable or disable HDR, auto focus, and auto exposure.

An interesting feature is RightSight, which works similarly to Apple’s Center Stage. When enabled, it automatically zooms in on the user’s face and follows the person as they move. Thanks to the 4K resolution, the feature works well without any major loss of quality – although the animations aren’t as smooth as those when using Apple’s Center Stage.

It’s worth noting that the settings are applied directly to the webcam, so you don’t have to worry about changing the settings for each app.

Great image and sound quality

Surely the most important aspect of a webcam is its image quality, and Logitech MX Brio delivers a great image in most scenarios. Compared to the 1080p webcam on my 2023 MacBook Pro, the MX Brio captures more detailed images without the exaggerated sharpening of Apple’s cameras. Even in low-light situations, the camera performs well.

Logitech MX Brio on the left and MacBook Pro webcam on the right

I was also impressed by the two built-in beamforming microphones with noise cancellation. The audio isn’t exceptional, but it’s clear and loud enough – and the noise cancellation does the job. MX Brio is not only more than enough for videoconferencing, but also for recording high-resolution material for the web.

Using the MX Brio in a low light scenario Using the MX Brio in a low light scenario Using the MX Brio in a low light scenario

More tidbits on the Logitech MX Brio

There are also a few other features to highlight about the Logitech MX Brio. One thing I like is that it has a built-in privacy shield. Simply turn the crown around the lens to open or close it. And even if you leave it open, an LED indicator lights up when there’s an app using the webcam.

The enclosure of the webcam is made of aluminum, which gives it a more premium look, perfect to match your Apple devices. Speaking of which, it is available in silver, black, and graphite, which is similar to Apple’s space gray. And according to Logitech, the MX Brio is a carbon-neutral product.

The Logitech MX Brio is now available for $199. You can buy it directly from the Logitech online store or from other stores such as Amazon.