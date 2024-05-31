Before we finish off the work week and head into the weekend, let’s scope out some big-time price drops on Apple gear and accessories. The 2024 M3 15-inch MacBook Air is now starting from $999 with elevated models seeing additional $50 price drops this morning. Those offers join up to $100 in savings on the latest Beats Studio Buds+ (transparent case model included) and a wildly low price tag on official Apple Milanese and Leather Link Apple Watch bands from $35. That’s just for staters though, everything is waiting for you down below.

Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air just dropped another $50

Joining price drops on other configurations in Apple’s 2024 M3 MacBook Air lineup down below, Amazon is now serving up an on-page coupon to knock the 15-inch model with 8GB of memory and a 512GB SSD down to $1,349.99 shipped in various colors. This is a regularly $1,499 machine seeing a solid $149 price drop to land within $1 of the lowest we have tracked. This one comes in at $50 under the price we spotted for Memorial Day weekend and marks a notable chance to land the double storage config for less. Just keep in mind, you can land the same setup with 256GB of internal storage at $1,149.99 shipped right now, down from the usual $1,299. Not enough memory for you? Check out the additional price drops below.

Flagship Beats Studio Buds+ up to $100 off

Joining an ongoing all-time low on the brand on-ear Beats Solo 4 headphones at $150 (here’s our hands-on review for those), Best Buy is now once again offering the flagship Beats Studio Buds+ down at $129.99 shipped in three colorways including the latest transparent case model. You’ll also find this deal live at Amazon with additional color option – Cosmic Silver. Regularly $170, this is the same $40 pice drop we spotted last time, marking a return to the Amazon 2024 low – they have only gone for less once with limited color selections. Today’s deal is the best new price we have spotted, but you can still score the Geek Squad refurbished units down at $69.99 shipped via Best Buy with a 90-day warranty.

The brand new 2024 Beats Solo Buds are officially on the way with a launch scheduled for mid-June at $79, this we know for sure (the new Pill speaker is inbound as well). But they are surely going to deliver a more entry-level experience than the regularly $170 Beats Studio Buds+ – this is just something to keep in mind for folks that don’t love the more interesting designs on the higher-end set or don’t want the flagship experience.

Wild price drop knocks official Apple Watch Milanese Loop to $37, or Leather Link at $35 (Reg. $99)

Every once in a while Woot shows up with a crazy low price on the official Apple Watch bands, and today is one of those days. Not only are we still tracking an insane price on the regularly $99 Leather Link in various colors and sizes down at $34.99 Prime shipped, but we also just spotted the official Apple Milanese Loop for $36.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. You’re looking at a made in Italy metal Apple Watch band that will cost you $99 right now at your Apple Store or on Amazon. This is a massive 63% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find by a long shot. If you like the gold, the Milanese look, and are rocking a 42mm, 44mm, or 45mm Apple Watch, jump in now. These Woot deals can sell out quick at times, but it’s hard to say for sure.

If the Milanese gold vibe isn’t working for you, don’t sleep on the now discontinued official Leather Link at $34.99 Prime shipped. This is another $99 Apple design seeing a huge price drop. Just so we are clear here, it was at $32 about a week ago with a special coupon code that has come and gone, but you still can’t go wrong at a price like this if you ask me.

M4 iPad Pro deals: Apple’s high-end 13-inch models hit new lows

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch:

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch:

Rare Sonos AirPlay 2 smart speaker deals land from $199

Just after pre-orders went live on its exciting new AirPods Max competitor headphones, the Sonos Ace, and the debut of its new Roam 2 hybrid portable smart speaker with AirPlay 2, the lauded audio brand has kicked off a notable sale event on its official Amazon storefront across a range of its home and theater speakers. Alongside the deals you’ll find below, one notable offer we have spotted has the Sonos Era 100 Wireless Speaker on sale for $199 shipped. Regularly $249, this is a straight up $50 in savings on both the white and black models to match the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since they landed there in spring 2023. Today’s deal is matching the Black Friday offer last year and lands one of only a few times we have tracked deals on the Era 100 AirPlay 2 home speaker. Head below for more details and closer look at the rest of today’s Sonos deals.

More Sonos speaker deals

The rare Sonos speaker deals continue with its new Move 2 AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker alongside up to $160 off Sonos Sub, the higher-end Era model, and the sound bar solutions.

