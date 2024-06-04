Apple Books is now the official audiobook home of Reese’s Book Club

Apple Books was already the home for Oprah’s Book Club, but now Apple has announced a new partnership with another celebrity and their book club. Reese’s Book Club, curated by Reese Witherspoon, has made Apple Books its official audiobook home.

Reese’s Book Club features a new title every month, selected by Witherspoon, that spotlights a woman at the center of the story. Here’s what this new partnership will entail for users:

Apple Books will feature a dedicated page for users to follow to be notified about new monthly picks, browse previous selections, and experience themed editorial collections curated exclusively by Apple and Reese’s Book Club editors. Apple Books will also offer exclusive pricing promotions. Additionally, the community of authors and talent from Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media, will curate audiobook recommendations throughout the year, offering readers more stories to choose from that will be revealed only on Apple Books.

Visiting the dedicated hub for Reese’s Book Club in Apple Books reveals that Apple will highlight not only the audiobook, but also ebook versions of Reese’s chosen titles. However, for whatever reason Apple’s partnership emphasizes being the official “audiobook home” for the book club.

This move is an extension of Apple’s existing partnership with Witherspoon and the company she founded, Hello Sunshine. Now owned by Candle Media, Hello Sunshine has produced several series for Apple TV+, including the Witherspoon-starring The Morning Show, plus The Last Thing He Told Me, Surface, and My Kind of Country.