If you are an Apple TV+ subscriber, you have access to the full roster of Apple originals, none of which are going away any time soon. Examples include shows like Ted Lasso, Severance, and the Best Picture-winning film CODA.
As a subscriber, you also gain free access to an assortment of TV+ movies from other film studios that will come and go on a rotating basis. Every month, Apple adds new films to its roster for subscribers and some existing films become unavailable.
Here is the full list of limited-time titles that Apple TV+ currently offers subscribers at no additional cost.
How to access the limited-time movies on Apple TV+
To find the current selection of limited-time movies available for Apple TV+ subscribers, do the following:
- Open the TV app on your device
- Navigate to the Apple TV+ tab
- Find the section: ‘Limited Time: Great Movies on Apple TV+’
If you are an Apple TV+ subscriber, you have access to all of these films at no additional cost.
Note that currently, these limited-time movies are only available to subscribers in certain regions, such as the US.
Movies currently available as of June 2024
Here is the full list of limited-time films currently available for TV+ subscribers. They are only guaranteed to be available through June 30, after which Apple may add new films instead.
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- 27 Dresses
- Air Force One
- Anchorman
- Apollo 13
- Bad Boys
- Big
- Blade Runner 2049
- Blades of Glory
- Boys Don’t Cry
- Brokeback Mountain
- Collateral
- Contagion
- The Day After Tomorrow
- The Departed
- Dune
- Easy A
- Enemy of the State
- Field of Dreams
- The Fifth Element
- Friends with Benefits
- Fury
- GalaxyQuest
- Gone Girls
- GoodFellas
- Inception
- IT
- Kingsman: The Secret Service
- Kinsey
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Magic Mike
- Master and Commander
- Miss Congeniality
- Moulin Rouge!
- The Mummy
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- Mystic River
- Neighbors
- Oblivion
- Old School
- Pacific Rim
- Predator
- Prometheus
- Puss in Boots
- Saving Private Ryan
- Scarface
- Tombstone
- The Town
- This Is 40
- Two Weeks Notice
- Underworld
- Unforgiven
- White House Down
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- Wyatt Earp
- You’ve Got Mail
Wrap-up
If you are an Apple TV+ subscriber, you likely signed up to gain access to Apple originals. However, Apple hopes these additional films will serve as a way to keep you engaged with the service and finding value from it even after your favorite TV+ original ends its run.
Have you enjoyed the collection of limited-time TV+ movies? Does it keep you from canceling your subscription? Let us know in the comments.
