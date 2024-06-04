 Skip to main content

Don’t miss these Apple TV+ movies that are only available for a limited time [June 2024]

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jun 4 2024 - 8:22 am PT
4 Comments
TV featuring Apple TV+ and an Apple TV 4K

If you are an Apple TV+ subscriber, you have access to the full roster of Apple originals, none of which are going away any time soon. Examples include shows like Ted Lasso, Severance, and the Best Picture-winning film CODA.

As a subscriber, you also gain free access to an assortment of TV+ movies from other film studios that will come and go on a rotating basis. Every month, Apple adds new films to its roster for subscribers and some existing films become unavailable.

Here is the full list of limited-time titles that Apple TV+ currently offers subscribers at no additional cost.

How to access the limited-time movies on Apple TV+

To find the current selection of limited-time movies available for Apple TV+ subscribers, do the following:

  1. Open the TV app on your device
  2. Navigate to the Apple TV+ tab
  3. Find the section: ‘Limited Time: Great Movies on Apple TV+’

If you are an Apple TV+ subscriber, you have access to all of these films at no additional cost.

Note that currently, these limited-time movies are only available to subscribers in certain regions, such as the US.

Movies currently available as of June 2024

Here is the full list of limited-time films currently available for TV+ subscribers. They are only guaranteed to be available through June 30, after which Apple may add new films instead.

  • 10 Things I Hate About You
  • 27 Dresses
  • Air Force One
  • Anchorman
  • Apollo 13
  • Bad Boys
  • Big
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Blades of Glory
  • Boys Don’t Cry
  • Brokeback Mountain
  • Collateral
  • Contagion
  • The Day After Tomorrow
  • The Departed
  • Dune
  • Easy A
  • Enemy of the State
  • Field of Dreams
  • The Fifth Element
  • Friends with Benefits
  • Fury
  • GalaxyQuest
  • Gone Girls
  • GoodFellas
  • Inception
  • IT
  • Kingsman: The Secret Service
  • Kinsey
  • Kung Fu Panda 2
  • Magic Mike
  • Master and Commander
  • Miss Congeniality
  • Moulin Rouge!
  • The Mummy
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding
  • Mystic River
  • Neighbors
  • Oblivion
  • Old School
  • Pacific Rim
  • Predator
  • Prometheus
  • Puss in Boots
  • Saving Private Ryan
  • Scarface
  • Tombstone
  • The Town
  • This Is 40
  • Two Weeks Notice
  • Underworld
  • Unforgiven
  • White House Down
  • The Wolf of Wall Street
  • Wyatt Earp
  • You’ve Got Mail

Wrap-up

If you are an Apple TV+ subscriber, you likely signed up to gain access to Apple originals. However, Apple hopes these additional films will serve as a way to keep you engaged with the service and finding value from it even after your favorite TV+ original ends its run.

Have you enjoyed the collection of limited-time TV+ movies? Does it keep you from canceling your subscription? Let us know in the comments.

Comments

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

