If you are an Apple TV+ subscriber, you have access to the full roster of Apple originals, none of which are going away any time soon. Examples include shows like Ted Lasso, Severance, and the Best Picture-winning film CODA.

As a subscriber, you also gain free access to an assortment of TV+ movies from other film studios that will come and go on a rotating basis. Every month, Apple adds new films to its roster for subscribers and some existing films become unavailable.

Here is the full list of limited-time titles that Apple TV+ currently offers subscribers at no additional cost.

How to access the limited-time movies on Apple TV+

To find the current selection of limited-time movies available for Apple TV+ subscribers, do the following:

Open the TV app on your device Navigate to the Apple TV+ tab Find the section: ‘Limited Time: Great Movies on Apple TV+’

If you are an Apple TV+ subscriber, you have access to all of these films at no additional cost.

Note that currently, these limited-time movies are only available to subscribers in certain regions, such as the US.

Movies currently available as of June 2024

Here is the full list of limited-time films currently available for TV+ subscribers. They are only guaranteed to be available through June 30, after which Apple may add new films instead.

10 Things I Hate About You

27 Dresses

Air Force One

Anchorman

Apollo 13

Bad Boys

Big

Blade Runner 2049

Blades of Glory

Boys Don’t Cry

Brokeback Mountain

Collateral

Contagion

The Day After Tomorrow

The Departed

Dune

Easy A

Enemy of the State

Field of Dreams

The Fifth Element

Friends with Benefits

Fury

GalaxyQuest

Gone Girls

GoodFellas

Inception

IT

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Kinsey

Kung Fu Panda 2

Magic Mike

Master and Commander

Miss Congeniality

Moulin Rouge!

The Mummy

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Mystic River

Neighbors

Oblivion

Old School

Pacific Rim

Predator

Prometheus

Puss in Boots

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Tombstone

The Town

This Is 40

Two Weeks Notice

Underworld

Unforgiven

White House Down

The Wolf of Wall Street

Wyatt Earp

You’ve Got Mail

Wrap-up

If you are an Apple TV+ subscriber, you likely signed up to gain access to Apple originals. However, Apple hopes these additional films will serve as a way to keep you engaged with the service and finding value from it even after your favorite TV+ original ends its run.

Have you enjoyed the collection of limited-time TV+ movies? Does it keep you from canceling your subscription? Let us know in the comments.