Apple TV+ customer satisfaction continues to rise, according to latest survey

Jun 4 2024
2 Comments
Apple TV+

The latest telecoms customer survey from ASCI has been published and — despite rising prices and industry pullbacks — the bottom line is streaming services are still hot.

Almost every video streaming service tracked by ASCI grew its customer satisfaction score compared to the previous year, with Apple one of the biggest risers. The 2024 score for Apple TV+ came in at 79, up from 76 in the year-ago survey.

The percentage change for Apple TV+ is 4%, matching rating gains experienced by Sling TV, and ESPN+. Crackle was the biggest movie, gaining 7% with a rating of 75.

The rise of the Crackle service perhaps reflects industry trends that customers are reining in discretionary spending and prefer cheap and free alternatives to consume content, even if that means watching ads.

On this survey, Apple TV+ actually ranks fourth overall. Amazon Prime Video leads with 82, Peacock at 80, YouTube Premium at 80, then Apple TV+ at 79 – tied with Hulu, Netflix and Sling TV. Max and Paramount+ score 78, and Disney+ scores 77.

In terms of where people watch, smart TV is unsurprisingly the most popular device for streaming service consumption, with mobile smartphones coming in second.

Although Apple still does not release hard viewership or subscriber numbers for its services, the strong increase in reported user satisfaction for Apple TV+ speaks to the growing interest in Apple’s expanding catalog of original TV shows and movies. See everything coming to Apple TV+ here.

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

