Samsung launches new 4K Smart Monitor with AirPlay, USB-C, AI upscaling [U]

At CES, Samsung unveiled an updated version of its popular 32-inch Smart Monitor. The latest iteration features the same iMac-like design of the previous generation with features like a 4K resolution, USB-C single cable connectivity, AirPlay 2, 4K AI upscaling, and more.
Update 6/4/24: After a January reveal, the 2024 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 is now available direct from Samsung priced at $699. Read below for all the details.
The Samsung Smart Monitor offers a nice package for those who want a 4K resolution, USB-C, and a large screen at an affordable price. And it features a very iMac-like design.
You’re not getting premium features like DCI-P3 support, 120Hz refresh, Thunderbolt, or a metal build. But you get quite a bit for the money.
Samsung Smart Monitor 2024
The 2024 version of the Smart Monitor (model # LS32DM801UNXZA) is very similar to the 2023 model. However, it comes with a dedicated AI chip for 4K upscaling. That’s particularly handy when using the monitor for watching older shows and movies.
Another difference Samsung shared is that “essential settings can now be easily controlled with the click of a mouse whereas previous models only allowed for adjustments via a remote.”
Other new features appear to be Samsung-focused like spatial audio with Galaxy Buds, moving images and files between a Galaxy tablet or phone and the monitor, and pairing a Galaxy Watch.
Specs:
- USB-C with up to 65W charging
- 4K 3840 x 2160 resolution
- 32-inch panel
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 60Hz refresh rate
- HDR10+ support
- Included magnetic SlimFit webcam with face tracking
- 400 nits brightness
- 99% sRGB
- 4ms response time
- Built-in 2.2 channel speakers
- Available in warm white, blue, green, and pink
- Slim bezels and overall slim design
- Doubles as a smart TV, with Apple TV+ built-in and AirPlay 2
- 4K AI upscaling
- Updated control of settings
- Solar-powered SolarCell Remote
- Price: MSRP $699
Samsung says the refreshed Smart Monitor “will be available in 2024” Meanwhile, the 2023 model usually sells for below the ~$699 MSRP.
