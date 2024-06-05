Sonos Ace have arrived, here’s how to get them

One of Sonos’ most anticipated products is finally available to order. Sonos has been teasing its new Sonos Ace headphones for the last month or so. We have had the pleasure of having hands-on time to really experience and review these headphones. In short, if you are in the market for a premium and prosumer-level headset, these will be my recommendation for most. Even more so if you are already in the Sonos ecosystem.

We recently released our full hands-on review here, and we also have a video review on the 9to5mac YouTube channel that you can see below:

In this post, I will share some of the specs and what to expect from the headset itself. If you want to see our full, in-depth review, be sure to watch our video.

Custom 40mm drivers in each earcup

Eight microphones for noise cancellation and clear phone calls

Supports spatial audio and Dolby Atmos

Active Noise Cancellation & Aware mode

Lossless Audio over Bluetooth and with a wired USB-C connection

Adjustable EQ in the Sonos app

Magnetically removable earcup cushions

Up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC/Aware modes on

Supports fast charging; get 3 hours of listening with a 3-minute charge

Bluetooth 5.4

Physical and tactile controls

2 different colors: Black & Soft White

What’s in the box?

The Sonos Ace

USB-C to USB-C cable for charging and inline listening

USB-C to 3.5mm cable

Carrying case, color matching the color of the headphones

Magnetic carrying case for cables

Paperwork to get started

The packaging contains everything you need to get started, except a charging brick. It even comes with a 90% charge, so you can use it right away!

Pricing & availability

The Sonos Ace are available today for $449. You can purchase them directly from the Sonos website or from other third-party resellers like Best Buy. If you are eager to get your hands on them, then I recommend purchasing from a reseller like Best Buy because you will be able to order them and pick them up the same day! Otherwise you can buy them from Sonos and just get them shipped to you.

The new Sonos Ace strikes an amazing balance of fantastic and lightweight hardware with awesome sound quality. As I stated above, these will be the current recommendations for those who are looking for a new premium set of headphones and want something that plays well with the Apple ecosystem.

What do you think? Will you be picking one of these up? How do you think it stacks up against the current competition? Let me know with a comment below!