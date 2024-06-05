 Skip to main content

Sonos Ace have arrived, here’s how to get them

Avatar for Fernando Silva  | Jun 5 2024 - 6:00 am PT
4 Comments

One of Sonos’ most anticipated products is finally available to order. Sonos has been teasing its new Sonos Ace headphones for the last month or so. We have had the pleasure of having hands-on time to really experience and review these headphones. In short, if you are in the market for a premium and prosumer-level headset, these will be my recommendation for most. Even more so if you are already in the Sonos ecosystem.

We recently released our full hands-on review here, and we also have a video review on the 9to5mac YouTube channel that you can see below:

In this post, I will share some of the specs and what to expect from the headset itself. If you want to see our full, in-depth review, be sure to watch our video.

Sonos Ace specs:

  • Custom 40mm drivers in each earcup
  • Eight microphones for noise cancellation and clear phone calls
  • Supports spatial audio and Dolby Atmos
  • Active Noise Cancellation & Aware mode
  • Lossless Audio over Bluetooth and with a wired USB-C connection
  • Adjustable EQ in the Sonos app
  • Magnetically removable earcup cushions
  • Up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC/Aware modes on
  • Supports fast charging; get 3 hours of listening with a 3-minute charge
  • Bluetooth 5.4
  • Physical and tactile controls
  • 2 different colors: Black & Soft White

What’s in the box?

  • The Sonos Ace
  • USB-C to USB-C cable for charging and inline listening
  • USB-C to 3.5mm cable
  • Carrying case, color matching the color of the headphones
  • Magnetic carrying case for cables
  • Paperwork to get started

The packaging contains everything you need to get started, except a charging brick. It even comes with a 90% charge, so you can use it right away!

Pricing & availability

The Sonos Ace are available today for $449. You can purchase them directly from the Sonos website or from other third-party resellers like Best Buy. If you are eager to get your hands on them, then I recommend purchasing from a reseller like Best Buy because you will be able to order them and pick them up the same day! Otherwise you can buy them from Sonos and just get them shipped to you.

The new Sonos Ace strikes an amazing balance of fantastic and lightweight hardware with awesome sound quality. As I stated above, these will be the current recommendations for those who are looking for a new premium set of headphones and want something that plays well with the Apple ecosystem.

What do you think? Will you be picking one of these up? How do you think it stacks up against the current competition? Let me know with a comment below!

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Fernando Silva Fernando Silva

Fernando Silva started off his professional career in the enterprise technology space with his primary focus being moving large organizations from onsite legacy technologies to a more modern cloud infrastructure. All the technologies he dealt with were mostly in the Microsoft arena but he was always a lover of Apple at heart.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing