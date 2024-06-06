Bloomberg: iOS 18 to include a dedicated Passwords app

iOS 18, macOS 15, and iPadOS 18 will include a dedicated Passwords app for the first time, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The new app will make it “easier for customers to log in to websites and software” and comes after years of Apple showing users their passwords via the Settings app instead of a dedicated app.

Today’s report explains that the new app will be powered by Apple’s existing iCloud Keychain service, which syncs passwords and usernames across devices. The dedicated Passwords app will also include the ability to import passwords from services like 1Password and LastPass.

The new Passwords app will be available across Apple’s platforms, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro. It will also reportedly be available on Windows.

From Bloomberg:

The app features a list of user logins and splits details into different categories, such as accounts, Wi-Fi networks and Passkeys, an Apple-promoted password replacement that relies on Face ID and Touch ID. Like most password managers, the data can be auto-filled into websites and apps when a user goes to log in. The software will also work on the Vision Pro headset and Windows computers. And it can support verification codes and serve as an authentication app similar to Google Authenticator.

Apple will unveil iOS 18 and the rest of its new software platforms at WWDC next week. The festivities will kick off on Monday, with a special event keynote at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. What are you most excited to see at the event? Let us know down in the comments.

More on WWDC 2024: