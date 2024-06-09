Report: iOS 18 will tint iPhone app icons in dark mode, allow users to lock apps behind Face ID

Mockup of dark colored Safari and Apple Music icons

On the day before WWDC, we have a couple more reports about some non AI-related iPhone software, which Apple will officially announce tomorrow as part of iOS 18.

MacRumors reports that app icons will change color in Dark Mode for the first time, with a dark tint to match the darkened system chrome. The site also reports that the system will gain the ability to lock access to apps behind Face ID or Touch ID biometrics, on every app launch.

The idea of recoloring app icons has already been rumored for iOS 18, in the context of it being presented to the user as an option to personalize their device, as part of wider some screen layout changes.

What MacRumors suggests is that apps may also be able to opt-in to automatically changing their icon when the phone is in its Dark Mode appearance. The exact implementation method is not known. Perhaps developers will be able to choose a light icon and a dark icon, and the OS automatically switches when the system Appearance setting changes. Or, maybe the OS uses the single asset and renders a dark theme tint to it programatically, like changing the white background on many app icons to black.

MacRumors talks about the feature in the context of Apple’s app like Music and Mail, but presumably there would also be a way for third-party developers to support the feature as well.

Locking apps behind biometrics authentication or a passcode has been a feature on Android for a long time. It allows people to hand off their unlocked phones to others — perhaps to show them a website or a photo they just took — without fear of prying eyes.

Up to now, Apple has implemented this concept in select apps. For instance, with iOS 17, Private Browsing mode in Safari can prompt for Face ID authentication to access, as well as the ‘Recently Deleted’ and ‘Hidden’ album in the Photos app. Individual notes in Notes can also be locked with biometrics/passcode.

For iOS 18, it sounds like Apple will move on from this piecemeal approach to instead offering a system feature that allows users to choose which apps will require an additional authentication step before they will open. It’s currently unclear if this feature will only work with the built-in Apple apps, or if third-party apps from the App Store will also be able to be locked down.

We’ll know for sure tomorrow, when Apple’s WWDC keynote event kicks off at 10 AM Pacific Time. Expect iOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, visionOS 2 and a new version of macOS to be unveiled. A big theme of the event will be AI, with Apple launching a combination of on-device and cloud-powered artificial intelligence features under the collective brand of ‘Apple Intelligence‘.

Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for full coverage of all of the announcements.