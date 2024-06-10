Here’s the WWDC 2024 swag: pins, water bottle, and more

Screenshot

As it does every year, Apple is distributing some limited-edition swag to people in attendance at WWDC 2024. This year, the goodies include a special tote bag, water bottle, enamel pins, and more.

This year’s set of enamel pins from Apple include ones showing off Apple Park, Vision Pro, a retro Apple logo, the dragon emoji, Swift code, and the original Mac. The swag also includes a picnic blanket, water bottle, and a tote bag.

Here’s a closer look, courtesy of developers in attendance at Apple Park this year:

It’s #WWDC morning! 🎉 #Apple hat auch dieses Jahr eine Geschenktüte gepackt. Dieses Mal mit dabei: Eine Trinkflasche, eine Decke zum Chillen im Apple Park und die obligatorischen Pins. Das alles natürlich in einem formschönen Jutebeutel. #WWDC24 pic.twitter.com/tntXYLOaqK — Flo's Weblog (@flosweblog) June 10, 2024

Apple’s WWDC swag is on point 👌 pic.twitter.com/oU7BC08jks — Auston Youngblood (@AustonY) June 10, 2024

Follow along with 9to5Mac

9to5Mac is on the ground in Cupertino ahead of today’s keynote. The keynote takes place today at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET at Apple Park. You’ll be able to stream the event online and follow along with our live coverage for even more information.

Check us out on Twitter, Threads, and Instagram, where we’ll be sharing pictures, videos, and more from Apple Park throughout the week.