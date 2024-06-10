 Skip to main content

Here’s the WWDC 2024 swag: pins, water bottle, and more

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jun 10 2024 - 8:03 am PT
2 Comments
Screenshot

As it does every year, Apple is distributing some limited-edition swag to people in attendance at WWDC 2024. This year, the goodies include a special tote bag, water bottle, enamel pins, and more.

This year’s set of enamel pins from Apple include ones showing off Apple Park, Vision Pro, a retro Apple logo, the dragon emoji, Swift code, and the original Mac. The swag also includes a picnic blanket, water bottle, and a tote bag.

Here’s a closer look, courtesy of developers in attendance at Apple Park this year:

Follow along with 9to5Mac

9to5Mac is on the ground in Cupertino ahead of today’s keynote. The keynote takes place today at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET at Apple Park. You’ll be able to stream the event online and follow along with our live coverage for even more information. 

Check us out on Twitter, Threads, and Instagram, where we’ll be sharing pictures, videos, and more from Apple Park throughout the week. 

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

WWDC

WWDC
WWDC 2024

WWDC 2024

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing