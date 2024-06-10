Today as part of its iOS 18 unveiling during the WWDC keynote, Apple shared that the upcoming software release provides a feature users have long asked for: the ability to replace the flashlight and camera buttons on the iPhone’s Lock screen with controls of your own choosing.

Here’s how that works.

Customizing your Lock screen

In iOS 18, Apple is making Control Center more customizable than ever. As part of that change, it’s taking many of those same controls and making them available on your iPhone’s Lock screen in place of the existing flashlight and camera buttons.

The nice thing about the feature is that it takes advantage of the existing Lock screen customization features, and enables you to set different Lock screen buttons with different wallpaper/widget combos.

To set your own custom Lock screen controls in iOS 18:

Long-press on your Lock screen to pull up edit mode Swipe to the wallpaper that you want to edit and hit ‘Customize’ Tap in the lower-left or lower-right corner on the existing buttons Choose which controls you want to replace the flashlight and/or camera

The full list of available controls

When iOS 18 launches this fall, third-party apps will be able to offer their own controls for use on the Lock screen. For now though, only Apple options are available.

Currently in iOS 18 developer beta 1, you have the following control options for your Lock screen across a variety of categories:

Accessibility

Assistive Access

Live Speech

Capture

Camera

Scan Code

Magnifier

Clock

Alarm

Timer

Stopwatch

Connectivity

Airplane Mode

Cellular Data

Personal Hotspot

Display & Brightness

Dark Mode

Hearing Accessibility

Music Haptics

Left-Right Stereo Balance

Live Captions

Home

Home

Monitor Accessibility

Switch Control

Voice Control

Full Keyboard Access

AssistiveTouch

Apple Watch Mirroring

Control Nearby Devices

Remote

Remote

Shortcuts

Shortcuts

Open App

Sounds

Silent Mode

Recognize Music

Translate

Translate

Utilities

Flashlight

Calculator

Vision Accessibility

Classic Invert

Color Filters

Live Recognition

Increase Contrast

Reduce Motion

Reduce Transparency

Reduce White Point

Smart Invert

VoiceOver

Zoom

Speak Screen

Dim Flashing Lights

Hover Text

Hover Typing

Voice Memos

Voice Memo

Wallet

Wallet

Tap to Cash

Watch

Ping My Watch