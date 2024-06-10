Sandwich Vision is kicking off WWDC week with a brand-new app launching on Apple Vision Pro. The studio is also collaborating with SpatialGen to livestream John Gruber’s The Talk Show Live in stereoscopically-captured 3D video using high-end cameras and lenses.

The new way to watch movies on Apple Vision Pro

Earlier this year, Sandwich Vision introduced its first-ever app with the debut of Television. The app lets you watch content on a range of virtual TV sets that you can pin in your real-world environment through Vision Pro.

Television supports viewing your own video files as well as content from YouTube. You can even watch Television with friends synchronously over spatial FaceTime on Apple Vision Pro.

Television teaser

Sometimes, though, you just want to enjoy a film in a proper movie theater setting. What if you could do that for every movie? Enter Theater: the new Apple Vision Pro app that transports you to the perfect venue for movies.

Theater will let you experience the theatrical cinema release feeling (even if the original Star Wars film isn’t showing at your local movie chain). Want to watch a movie at the same time with friends or family who can’t be together in person? Spatial FaceTime makes that possible in Theater.

Theater lobby

The latest Apple Vision Pro app from Adam Lisagor and company at Sandwich is available today.

Download Television ($5.99) and Theater (free) from the App Store. You can view your own video files, including spatial videos, in Theater for free. An optional in-app purchase of $3.99 unlocks the Full Pass, which includes YouTube access. Theater is launching with the first of three environments in development.

One more Theater thing…

Additionally, Theater is launching with a first-of-its-kind event.

After WWDC, John Gruber of Daring Fireball hosts a live edition of The Talk Show podcast. For the last decade this venue has become a post-WWDC interview op for top Apple executives. The cinematic video replays are a Sandwich production.

This year, the video livestream is making a return—this time in 3D video through the new Theater app.

“This was a story of confluence of events really,” says Adam Lisagor, founder of Sandwich Video.

“Every year, we shoot and edit Gruber’s show for his YouTube audience to see a few days later. This year, I wanted to do something different. Better. Level up.

Then I remembered I’ve been working on our next app from Sandwich Vision, an immersive theater app called…Theater: The Future of Cinema (intentionally cheeky).”

Theater is sure to be the best way to experience The Talk Show Live, and your favorite videos and movies, from the comfort of your Apple Vision Pro.

Theater icon, a Sebastiaan de With production.

Sandwich is collaborating with the duo at SpatialGen, Michael Butterfield and Zachary Handshoe. See their expertise on display as they produce the first-ever stereoscopic livestream of The Talk Show Live.

“I started to think ‘what if John’s audience that can’t be at the California Theater could join us anyway?’ That’s when I pitched the idea to my co-developer, the genius Andy Roth,” Adam says. “He loved it, he found SpatialGen, and I pitched them the idea. And we had roughly 8 weeks to make this happen, and I can’t believe it all came together.”

Live-streaming an event and making it look good in realtime is hard enough. But doing it in 3D video? That’s new territory, especially considering Apple Vision Pro was just previewed at last year’s WWDC and launched in the United States in February.

“Gruber was fascinated by the idea but a little skeptical it could work—it just seemed too ambitious,” Lisagor adds. “The world’s first livestreamed 3D video event? In an immersive theater environment? Admittedly seems like a pipe dream. But nope, it’s real.”

Clearly, Sandwich and SpatialGen are shooting for the stars with this unique production.

“The effect of watching live people sit in front of you in the theater while the audience sound surrounds you is transcendent. I can’t wait for the audience (everywhere) to feel what we feel. The app will be available as a free download, where anyone can watch The Talk Show Live as it happens, Tuesday, June 11th at 7PM PDT.”

What a fun way to experience one of the best elements of WWDC week!