watchOS 11 will reportedly drop support for these Apple Watch models

Apple has some big changes in store for Apple Watch device compatibility this year. According to a new report today, watchOS 11 will drop support for the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, and the original Apple Watch SE.

The rumor was shared on Twitter by a private account with an accurate track record predicting device compatibility for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS software updates.

The Apple Watch Series 4 was first released in 2018, followed by the Apple Watch Series 5 in 2019. The first-generation Apple Watch SE was released in 2020.

With these changes in mind, it means watchOS 11 will be supported on these Apple Watch models:

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra 2

